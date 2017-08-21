Reports: Chelsea keen on signing PSG star on a year-long loan deal

A good alternative to Drinkwater?

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 21 Aug 2017, 19:30 IST

Conte is keen on adding more players to his squad

Chelsea have grown frustrated in their pursuit of Danny Drinkwater as Leicester City are holding out £40m for the midfielder. As a result, they are looking for other options as the transfer deadline day draws closer.

According to the Sun, Conte has now turned his attention to PSG's Grzegorz Krychowiak who will be available for much less than the 27-year old Drinkwater.

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Drinkwater ever since Matic left Stamford Bridge and moved to local rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea are ready to offer £25m + add-ons rising up to £30m for Drinkwater but Leicester City are firm on their stand - £40m or no deal.

Chelsea are reluctant to pay £40m for the 27-year old and feel the Foxes are holding out for too much. The Blues believe that this negotiation is not moving ahead and with less than a couple of weeks left for the transfer window to close, the Blues need a player to replace Matic.

PSG's Krychowiak has emerged as an alternative for Conte who is desperate to add more players and boost his squad.

PSG are ready to let the Poland international leave on loan as the club feels that he is a surplus to the team.

According to reports, it is believed that the player will come on loan to Stamford Bridge, at least for a season, to help ease off the pressure from Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante and Tiemou Bakayoko.

The player has also played in the defence a couple of times and Conte could rotate him as required.

Arsene Wenger has also been a long-term admirer of the Polish international and West Ham, Valencia, Fiorentina, Lyon and Zenith are also monitoring the player.

Chelsea are still struggling to sign players in this transfer market and they do not have a squad that is capable enough of playing various competitions this season.

Injuries and suspensions have only added to the club's woes. They need new signings, a fact which was clear if you looked at the bench in the last two Premier League games.

Capable of playing in the midfield and in the defence, Krychowiak could be a decent addition to the club.