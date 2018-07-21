Reports: Chelsea make contact with Juventus for star player

Chelsea has made initial contact with Juventus for superstar

What's the rumour?

Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain as look to sign new players under Maurizio Sarri.

The former Real Madrid striker has scored 55 goals for Juventus in 105 appearances. He has also worked under current Chelsea manager Sarri, and it seems that a reunion could on the cards.

According to Sky Sports Chelsea have made an initial contact with the Italian club who are looking to sell players since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Turin.

In case you didn't know

Higuain has been crucial to Juventus since his arrival

Higuain is a former Real Madrid striker who joined Juventus two years ago from Napoli for a then-record fee in Italian football for £75 million.

He has been very crucial to Juventus since the time he has arrived and he has helped the club win two Serie A's and two Coppa Italia's. In the process, he has managed to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

The heart of the matter

Juventus want to sell their players to balance their record books due to the blockbuster signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. One such player who has been linked with the exit is Higuain.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has previously worked with Higuain when the pair were together at Napoli and wants to again link up with the Argentinian at Stamford Bridge.

Rumour Rating

9/10

The rumor makes perfect sense as Juventus are looking to sell players due to UEFA FFP rules and Higuian seems like a player who is surplus to requirement due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Also, the Old Lady can ask for a good fee for him as well.

While for Chelsea Alvaro Morata is unlikely to be trusted after a disastrous first season and in Higuain Sarri will have a trusted lieutenant and he knows how to get the best out of him.

As under him, Higuain had his most prolific season wherein 35 Serie A appearances he scored 36 goals.

Video

What's next

Chelsea have just made an initial contact with Juventus and it would be interesting to see how the two of them agree on a transfer fee for him.

Also, Chelsea have a policy of not signing players over the age of 30 and the Argentinian will turn 31 by the year-end, so it is not sure whether Roman Abromvich will give green light to the move or not.

Could Higuain be heading to Premier League this summer? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!