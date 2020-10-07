Reports: Chelsea make Declan Rice their top target for January

Chelsea have made West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice their top transfer target for the winter transfer window, according to the Express.

Rice was seen as an important target for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard this summer but they were unable to get the deal going.

Chelsea look set to continue transfer splurge

Chelsea were extremely active in the recently-concluded transfer window, spending £222 million and bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell through the door.

Declan Rice - a lot that Chelsea are missing.



• 21 years old, 100+ Premier League appearances

• A leader & captain at a young age

• A physical, disciplined midfield presence

• 4th most tackles in the Premier League 2019/20

• 0 errors leading to a shot in last 3 seasons



⏳ pic.twitter.com/4ZcGMwAMky — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) September 30, 2020

However, the midfield has been identified as a weak zone for the club. The departures of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan to Aston Villa and Fulham respectively means that N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, alongside Jorginho and the young Billy Gilmour, can play in central positions.

Rice, a product of the Chelsea youth academy, is seen as one of the best young midfielders in the English Premier League. The England international was arguably West Ham United's best player last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year old is seen as the ideal midfield enforcer for Chelsea and is capable of playing as a centre-back if needed. He also enjoys a good friendship with Chelsea attacker Mason Mount, which could help in the move.

Chelsea are not the only club interested in Rice. Manchester United were credited with an interest a few months ago while Manchester City are also said to be keeping an eye on the player.

Declan Rice’s game by numbers vs. Leicester City:



88% pass accuracy

9 ball recoveries

2 interceptions

2 clearances

1 key pass



Another eye-catching performance. 🍚 pic.twitter.com/Z87nNtTg7u — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 4, 2020

West Ham United reportedly demanded a fee of £60 million for their prized asset, with Chelsea unwilling to pay that amount. The Blues instead focussed on building a young attack while also bringing in veteran centre-back Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to shore up the defence.

West Ham United completed the signing of Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague this summer after an impressive loan spell. The 25-year old Czech Republic international could potentially be a replacement for Rice in midfield, with the Hammers resigned to losing him either in the winter or next season.

Rice is said to be extremely interested in a return to Chelsea and even tried to make the move happen in the transfer window, to no avail.

