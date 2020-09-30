According to ESPN, Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi is keen on a move to Bayern Munich.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the subject of a £35 million bid from Bayern Munich in January of 2019, with the speedster even putting in a transfer request at Chelsea. The deal however, failed to materialise, with Hudson-Odoi choosing to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi was once again, pursued by Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019, with Chelsea rejecting a £22.5 million bid, compared to the £35 million offer that arrived in January. In September 2019, Hudson-Odoi signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea.

The Englishman has reportedly changed his mind over recent weeks, and is said to be keen on a switch to Bayern Munich this summer. Hudson-Odoi is looking for regular playing time with Euro 2021 approaching, as he seeks to gain the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate, in order to seal a sport in the national squad.

Hudson-Odoi faces stiff competition for places at Chelsea, after the Blues made seven new signings this summer, with three of them coming in the form of attacking reinforcements.

Chelsea have signed Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech this summer, and with Christian Pulisic close to returning from injury, coupled with Frank Lampard preferring to start Mason Mount in the winger position, Hudson-Odoi's chances of seeing regular playing time seem slim.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in search of an attacking midfielder, with Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic leaving the club after their successful loan spells. Bayern Munich have been unable to re-sign Coutinho and Perisic this summer, and are therefore looking at alternate options.

Bayern have been linked with a loan move for Atletico outcast Thomas Lemar, but could be interested in reigniting their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi, if of course, the winger makes it clear the he wants a move away from Chelsea.

Bayern Munich are looking to begin a new era under manager Hansi Flick. The European Champions and treble winners have assembled a strong and youthful base of players in the squad.

Bayern Munich boast some of the best young talents in the world, in the shape of players like Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies, It may be in their best interest to add another young talent to their squad in the form of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi featured in Chelsea's starting XI in their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on penalties, but he still seems keen on a move to a club where he would start every game.

At Bayern Munich, Hudson-Odoi is likely to start on the bench as well, with the likes of Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry occupying the wing positions. Therefore a move to Bayern Munich may not make the most sense for the 19-year-old at this point in his career.