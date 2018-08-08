Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Chelsea target wants to join Manchester City

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
15.01K   //    08 Aug 2018, 17:24 IST

SSC Napoli v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League
SSC Napoli v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League

What’s the rumour?

Mateo Kovacic wants to join Manchester City over Chelsea according to The Independent. The report claims that the Cityzens are his first choice and he will push for a move to the Etihad.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a loan deal for the Croatian midfielder. He was scheduled to on his way to London today to complete his loan move to the London side.

In case you didn’t know...

Kovacic joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan back in 2015 for an undisclosed fee. He has not been able to get into the starting XI as Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kross have been in top form.

The Croat made it clear publicly that he wanted to leave Bernabeu this summer. He has no plans of staying and continuing as a benchwarmer. He wants to join a club where he can play regularly.

The heart of the matter

Pep Guardiola already lost Jorginho to Chelsea this summer. The Italian midfielder was all set to join the Premier League champions after a deal was agreed with Napoli. However, with Maurizio Sarri heading to Stamford Bridge, he decided to join the Blues instead.

Manchester City now want to take 'revenge' and sign Kovacic from the jaws of Chelsea. The Croatian is rated highly be Guardiola but his game time might be limited at Etihad.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Kovacic is likely to join Chelsea this week before the transfer window closes on Thursday. The Croatian midfielder is reportedly on his way to London for his medical.

Video

What’s next?

Chelsea will complete the signing of Mateo Kovacic in the coming hours as per recent reports but Manchester City will try to hijack the move. The Blues reportedly have an option to buy as well at the end of the season.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
