Reports: Chelsea offered super-striker for £70 million

Chelsea will have to move fast or risk repeating another Romelu Lukaku like situation.

Has Antonio Conte finally found his man?

What’s the story?

Chelsea have had a rollercoaster of a transfer window so far. Having missed out on their #1 target Romelu Lukaku – who joined rivals Manchester United for an initial fee of £75 million rising up to £90 million including add-ons – the Blues completed the signing of AS Roma defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have since been linked with a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata but according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol (via Express), the Blues have been offered Borussia Dortmund superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and they can sign him for £70 million.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Solhekol said, "We are hearing this morning that Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He was the top scorer in Germany last season. He can leave Dortmund this summer for £70million."

In case you didn’t know…

The reigning Premier League champions have been on the lookout for a striker all summer as current first-choice Diego Costa is set to leave the Blues after falling out with manager Antonio Conte. The Spanish international has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid and the Chinese Super League but it appears that he is heading back to where he joined Chelsea from 3 years ago.

Aubameyang has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and managed to pip Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to become Bundesliga’s top-scorer with 31 goals under his belt. In all, the 28-year-old netted 40 goals for Dortmund last season and was one of the few in the world of football to reach the landmark.

The heart of the matter

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly informed the Signal Iduna Park outfit of his decision to leave the club and the Bundesliga giants are prepared to honour his request. To this effect, the Gabonese international has been offered to the Blues, while there is also concrete interest for his services from former team AC Milan and some Chinese Super League outfits.

Author’s take

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a quality addition to any team he joins and has the requisite attributes to thrive under Antonio Conte at Chelsea. While Alvaro Morata is a better long-term investment due to his relative young age, he doesn’t possess the goalscoring prowess of Aubameyang, nor is he as quick as the Gabonese. The Blues should go all out to secure the services of the 28-year-old before another European giant hijacks the deal.