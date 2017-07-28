Reports: Chelsea plot double swoop for 2 premier league stars

Antonio Conte will be ecstatic if he can sign both these players

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 28 Jul 2017, 10:47 IST

Antonio Conte is on a hunt for firepower

What's the story?

Chelsea F.C. are scheduled to begin their English premier league title defense in a couple of weeks as they take on Burnley F.C. on the 12th of August.

The Blues' manager Antonio Conte has consistently expressed discontent regarding his club's transfer activity this window, which led to the purchases of striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco and defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma.

However, reports suggest that the Italian still is not satisfied and is continuing to targeting a few players, with Ross Barkley and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believed to be in pole position as they would improve Chelsea's home-grown player situation.

In case you didn't know

English clubs are bound by a home rule which states that each club's 25-man squad must contain a minimum of 8 home players.

The departures of former captain and defender John Terry, Nathan Ake and Nathaniel Chalobah have depleted the Stamford Bridge outfit of domestic representation and the club's authorities are said to be keen on recruiting the aforementioned English duo in order to restore parity.

Heart of the matter

Both Ross Barkley and Oxlade-Chamberlain have 12 months left on their respective contracts and have allegedly refused to sign new ones, sparking immense speculation as to their futures.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he is "100% certain" about Barkley's exit from Goodison Park, and says he is resigned to sell the attacking midfielder at the right price (expected to be in the ballpark of £25 million), after the Englishman snubbed a new contract.

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too has refused to sign a new contract at Arsenal and is allegedly keen on making a move away from the Emirates in search of Champions League football, after Arsenal finished the 2016-17 season in 5th place and were subsequently demoted to play in the UEFA Europa League.

Although Arsenal have insisted that they want to keep him, the winger, valued at around £30 million, is indeed very likely to leave.

Author's Take

With rebel striker Diego Costa's departure imminent, Antonio Conte is bound to be on the look-out for aggressive players capable of finding the net.

The pair of 23-year old Englishmen will undeniably add bite to the Chelsea attack, as well as solve the manager's home-grown player woes.

The defending champions will use their spot in Europe's most elite competition as a bargaining chip to lure the 2 youngsters towards Stamford Bridge.

With Arsenal and Everton unable to provide the same, Chelsea are believed to have the upper hand, should the London and Merseyside - based clubs choose to sell their respective players.