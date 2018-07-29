Reports: Chelsea prepare a late bid for Arsenal star

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 6.35K // 29 Jul 2018, 11:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory

What's the rumour?

If the report coming in from Daily Mail is to be believed, Arsenal's plans for the upcoming season could be torpedoed as Chelsea are preparing to make a late bid for Aaron Ramsey. The Pensioners are hoping that a fee worth £30 million would be enough to coax the Welshman away from the Gunners.

In case you didn't know...

Aaron Ramsey has only one year remaining on his deal at Emirates and has betrayed little intimation to sign a new agreement with the club, which has urged Chelsea to strike while the iron is hot.

If no deal is clinched for a contract extension, Arsenal risk losing their star player for nothing next summer and that is definitely a worrisome situation for the top brass of the club.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are currently in pursuit of a midfielder having already signed Jorginho after Maurizio Sarri claimed that the present players were not up to scratch. The manager said in his very first press conference:

“I cannot name the players I need. I have spoken with the club and told them a certain quality is lacking the midfield.”

And Aaron Ramsey has come to the fore as the player Sarri wishes to acquire in order to bolster his squad for the 2018/19 season.

The 27-year-old is expected to play a key role under Arsenal's new manager, Unai Emery, as stated by the Spanish manager himself:

"Aaron is an important player for us, and the contract is one thing for the club and the player."

Nevertheless, Arsenal could be dealt a huge blow if the Wales international decides to bid adieu to his 10-year stint at the club.

Rumor probability: 5/10

Daily Mail is a pretty reliable source in terms of transfer news. However, Arsenal are highly unlikely to let go of Aaron Ramsey who is the kingpin of their squad just before the commencement of the new season. Besides, offloading him to a direct rival sounds ludicrous, to say the least.

Video

What's next?

As mentioned previously, it seems improbable that Arsenal will release Ramsey just before the start of the upcoming season. All the same, if Chelsea are genuinely interested in signing him, they will have to significantly increase their bid.