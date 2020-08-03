Reports: Chelsea ready to sell 10 players this summer

Chelsea have reportedly decided to sell as many as ten players this summer, as per a report in The Times. Gary Jacob reports that Frank Lampard is on a mission to clear out the players who are not in his plans before signing the stars he wants for his squad.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is, without a doubt, the first name on the list as Chelsea are desperate to get a goalkeeper signed. He was abysmal this season, to say the least, and Lampard is not willing to risk him between the sticks for another season.

One defender who has done well recently is Kurt Zouma but he too seems to have made the list. He was linked with Everton last summer but there are currently not many clubs who seem to be keen on signing the centre-back.

Andreas Christensen was one of the players who Chelsea fans had high hopes for but he has just not managed to impress. He, too, has been listed as a player who could be sold this summer.

Another player who the fans had high hopes for was Emerson Palmieri but he seems to have failed to cut it. The Italian has been linked with a move back to Serie A, and the deal is likely to be done this summer.

Joining Emerson on the list is the other left-back at Chelsea, Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard is one of the best wing-backs in the world but as a left-back, he is just not good enough as he seems to be out of position all the time.

The big shock in the list is the inclusion of N’Golo Kante. The report claims that Frank Lampard is open to selling the star midfielder if a good offer comes in. The World Cup winner is 29 and has been getting injured frequently in the last 2 seasons.

Michy Batshuayi's time at Chelsea is also set to come to an end. He has performed well in 2-3 matches every season but that is nowhere near the level Chelsea were looking for. With just one year left on his contract, he is expected to exit this summer.

With Kai Havertz reportedly close to joining, Chelsea are looking to ship Ross Barkley away this summer. The former Everton man was seen as a bargain signing but has not lived up to expectations.

Frenchman Tiemoue Bakayoko is also on the list of players who are reportedly on the verge of being sold. He was once again sent on loan this season and it was back to his former club, AS Monaco.

The final player on the 'to-be-sold' list is Danny Drinkwater. The midfielder was initially sent out on loan to Burnley and was then sent to Aston Villa in January. Both loan moves did not turn out to be fruitful for the former Leicester City man, and it is going to be difficult for Chelsea to find a new club for him.

Who are Chelsea signing this summer?

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have already been snapped up by Chelsea while a move for Kai Havertz is close to happening. Meanwhile, the Blues have been linked with the likes of Jan Oblak, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Declan Rice, Ben Chilwell and more.