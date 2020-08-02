Chelsea have now turned their attention to Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as they aim to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga.

If reports from the Express are to be believed, Chelsea are ready to splash the cash for Pope in order to form a stronger side that can challenge for the Premier League title in a few years.

They are set to be readying a staggering £50 million for the highly-rated goalkeeper, and believe they can convince him with the prospect of Champions League football.

While the Blues have already bolstered their ranks in the front areas of the pitch, they still need to sign a centre-back and left-back if they are to up their overall squad balance.

Chelsea desperate to sign a goalkeeper this window

Kepa has been arguably Chelsea's biggest disappointment of the season

Besides the above required reinforcements, Kepa Arrizabalaga's dismal form has been a huge concern for Chelsea, who are now looking to replace him as well.

Kepa recorded the second-lowest save percentage in the league, as highlighted in the 5-3 loss to Liverpool where he never even attempted to keep any of the goals out.

It has been a case of low confidence for Kepa, who had a fine first season at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri. This season, the young shot-stopper has failed to turn up for his side, while he has also been questioned for his positioning and decision-making.

Good day between the sticks 👀 pic.twitter.com/bELD2lkA7R — Nick Pope (@Popey1992) July 18, 2020

No other team had a worse defensive record in the top 10 of the Premier League than Chelsea, and Kepa was surely to blame for a few of them.

Not to mention, Lampard has even opted for veteran Willy Caballero in goal at times this season, most importantly during the big games.

The Chelsea boss explained why he started Caballero in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal yesterday, stating:

"To be honest that was my plan anyway was for him to play the FA Cup throughout pretty much. And he plays, he got a clean sheet last week and we rely on him and we trust in him."

Chelsea target Nick Pope was in sublime form for Burnley this season

Lampard had backed Kepa to a certain extent, but now seems to have lost faith in the Spaniard.

Earlier after Chelsea's narrow win over Crystal Palace, Lampard praised Kepa for a last-gasp save.

“It can be big. It can be important. It is the same with Tammy scoring a goal and his confidence. Goalkeepers even more so in a way, confidence is huge when you are in that individual position and he should be boosted. His team-mates should be boosted because he saved us two points as a group."

The Blues fall to defeat in the final. 😔



Credit to the lads for a fantastic cup run, it just wasn't our day today.#HeadsUpFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/BoCl2X7UVv — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 1, 2020

Chelsea have also been linked with various other goalkeepers such as Andre Onana and Jan Oblak.

However, the above source believes that Pope might be ready for a move to a big club. The massive offer could tempt Sean Dyche, while it could also be a huge move for Pope in his quest to secure the number one spot for England.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have to turn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich next week when the two face off for the Champions League round-of-16 second leg.

