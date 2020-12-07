Chelsea are reportedly considering sending Fikayo Tomori out on loan, with the club looking at a move as soon as January.

A report by DailyMail suggests that Newcastle United are interested, although an unnamed top European club could also be a potential destination.

The England international has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season. With a few months to go until the start of the European Championship, Fikayo Tomori would be looking to get regular playing time to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate's squad.

The chances of that happening at Chelsea appear slim at best, and it might serve his best interest to seek a transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

Fikayo Tomori was offered an option of a loan to West Ham last summer but turned it down to fight for a place at his boyhood club.

The 22-year-old joined the Chelsea youth academy in 2005 aged seven. After initially struggling to break into the first-team, he had his breakout campaign in the 2019-20 season, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions.

Having starred predominantly under Frank Lampard in his loan spell with Derby County, it was believed that Tomori would play a key role once again this season but that has not been the case.

The arrival of Thiago Silva to Chelsea has seen the defender pushed down the pecking order, with Kurt Zouma the Brazilian's preferred center-back partner.

So far, Tomori has made just three appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with just one of those coming in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard looking to trim down defensive personnel at Chelsea

Tomori has struggled for playing time

Chelsea currently have an abundance of options in the center of defense, with no fewer than five first-team defenders currently in the squad.

It is believed that Frank Lampard wants to reduce this number and is reportedly keen on listening to offers for both Tomori and Anthony Rudiger, with a loan option preferred for the former.

Tomori would still nurture hopes of playing a key role in the Chelsea first-team, but his loan spell away does not necessarily mean the end of his ambitions. As he himself knows, a productive loan spell could boost his reputation and he could yet return as a better player with a higher profile.

A good example of this would be Kurt Zouma, who emerged as a highly-rated teenager at Chelsea before a long-term injury hampered his progress.

Loan spells at Stoke City and Everton helped the France international raise his profile and he has once again become a mainstay in the Chelsea first-team.