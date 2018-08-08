Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Chelsea star to face penalty for forcing move to Real Madrid

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
5.23K   //    08 Aug 2018, 17:11 IST

COur
Courtois might've landed himself in trouble.

What's the story?

If reports in the Dialy Mail are to be believed, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who may well start the upcoming season in between the sticks for the Champions League holders Real Madrid, might face a fine for trying to force a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Courtois had failed to report for duty, two days in a row, at the training facilities of Chelsea Football Club in anticipation of a move back to Spain.

In case you didn't know..

The Belgian had come under fire from fans and pundits alike for trying to force a move away from Stamford bridge by not reporting for club duty for Chelsea. Courtois had made his intentions of moving to his family in Madrid clear some time ago, but after Sarri managed to convince Hazard to stay at the club, it was widely expected that the goalkeeper would follow suit.

However, the 26-year-old refused to comply with the club's decision and has refused to return to West London before a move to Spain was sanctioned by Chelsea. It now seems that despite Courtois, in all probability, getting his dream move to Real Madrid he might not be let off that easily by his current club.

Heart of the matter

It seems that the Golden Glove Winner at the World Cup might have to fork over a fine of around £200,000 for his unprofessional behaviour which clearly hasn't gone down too well with the club.

The fine is supposedly equivalent to two weeks of wages for the player, who earns a healthy £100,000 each week at Chelsea, and will have to pay up before he is able to begin life with a clean slate at Madrid.

Rumour probability: 6/10

This news is brought to us by Daily Mail who are hardly the poster boys for credibility in sports journalism. However, the behaviour of the player is most definitely liable to be fined.

Video

Should the Belgian be fined for his behaviour? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
Reports: Chelsea enquire about Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar skips training amidst Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star on loan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Chelsea should sell Courtois to Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea agree world record £71 million fee to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to make surprise move for Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 Keepers Chelsea could target to replace Thibaut Courtois 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea slap £195 million price tag on Real...
RELATED STORY
4 Cheaper alternatives to Jan Oblak for replacing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us