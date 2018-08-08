Reports: Chelsea star to face penalty for forcing move to Real Madrid

Courtois might've landed himself in trouble.

What's the story?

If reports in the Dialy Mail are to be believed, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who may well start the upcoming season in between the sticks for the Champions League holders Real Madrid, might face a fine for trying to force a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Courtois had failed to report for duty, two days in a row, at the training facilities of Chelsea Football Club in anticipation of a move back to Spain.

In case you didn't know..

The Belgian had come under fire from fans and pundits alike for trying to force a move away from Stamford bridge by not reporting for club duty for Chelsea. Courtois had made his intentions of moving to his family in Madrid clear some time ago, but after Sarri managed to convince Hazard to stay at the club, it was widely expected that the goalkeeper would follow suit.

However, the 26-year-old refused to comply with the club's decision and has refused to return to West London before a move to Spain was sanctioned by Chelsea. It now seems that despite Courtois, in all probability, getting his dream move to Real Madrid he might not be let off that easily by his current club.

Heart of the matter

It seems that the Golden Glove Winner at the World Cup might have to fork over a fine of around £200,000 for his unprofessional behaviour which clearly hasn't gone down too well with the club.

The fine is supposedly equivalent to two weeks of wages for the player, who earns a healthy £100,000 each week at Chelsea, and will have to pay up before he is able to begin life with a clean slate at Madrid.

Rumour probability: 6/10

This news is brought to us by Daily Mail who are hardly the poster boys for credibility in sports journalism. However, the behaviour of the player is most definitely liable to be fined.

