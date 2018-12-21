Reports: Chelsea star man on Paris Saint-Germain's radar for January

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the rumor?

Paris Saint-Germain are casting a keen eye on Chelsea senior man Cesc Fabregas, if reports from L'Equipe are to be believed. Following the retirement of Thiago Motta and the anticipated departure of contract-rebel Adrien Rabiot, the French powerhouse are looking to bolster their midfield ranks in January.

In case you didn't know...

Fabregas joined Chelsea from FC Barcelona in the summer of 2014, and soon became a fan favorite. His creative juices stirred a feeling of affection and delight among Chelsea fans. The Spaniard proved to be a vital cog in Chelsea's title-winning campaigns under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

He has won two league titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup with the Blues. However, the arrival of the attack-minded Maurizio Sarri led to a significant transition in the pecking order, style of play and the team structure.

The heart of the matter

Jorginho's solidity and passing abilities have pushed Fabregas down the order, but the World Cup winner has featured in Europa League and cup games.

The club from the French capital are already looking for a replacement as Rabiot has turned down various contract extension offers. With the winter transfer window looming large, the Ligue 1 champions are monitoring a host of midfielders including Fabinho and Idrissa Gueye, apparently.

Fabregas might be available for cut-price and prove to be a short-term fix, but the 31-year-old had earlier confirmed that he would remain at Chelsea until the end of the term. The central midfielder had claimed:

“Obviously in January I can sign (a pre-contract agreement) with whoever I want and probably this will attract many clubs. But so far, from what I can say right now, yes I will stay here until the end of the season.

I play at Stamford Bridge, I’m happy. That’s the most important thing. But of course every player wants to play more.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in January.

Cesc Fabregas certainly wears a 'magic hat'.

What's next?

Fabregas may not be as mobile as he used to be three-four years ago, but his vision, awareness and leadership qualities are a priceless commodity. Should he leave, at least for a couple of years, the Spaniard will be a handy asset to have on any side.

Meanwhile, Fabregas and Chelsea host Leicester City on 22 December at Stamford Bridge.

