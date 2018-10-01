Reports: Chelsea striker looks for January exit

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.00K // 01 Oct 2018, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alvaro Morata might leave Chelsea to join Juventus.

What's the rumour?

According to the English outlet, The Sun, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit in the January transfer window.

The Spanish striker joined the blues as their record signing with the price tag of 58 million euros in 2017. He moved away from Real Madrid for the second time in search of more playing time last summer.

Since joining the Blues, the 25-year-old forward has not been in his top-notch form and also missed out from the Spain squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Morata started first four Premier League games for the west London club under the new manager, Maurizio Sarri, and couldn't make the most of it as he has only scored one goal this season.

In case you didn't know...

Morata was one of the most demanded strikers in the world following his heroics in Juventus. He also helped them knock out his boyhood club, Real Madrid, in the Champions Leagued during the 2014/15 season.

Although the La Liga giants brought him back to the club, he was not given much playing time under Zinedine Zidane, as a result, he had to part ways with Real Madrid. Since he has arrived in England, he hasn't scored like he used to and currently, Olivier Giroud is becoming a favourite above in the Blue's squad.

The heart of the matter

Sarri tried to get the best out of Alvaro Morata, however, he failed to make use of the given opportunity. The ex-Arsenal star has recently become the new first choice striker, increasing speculations over Morata's future at the Stamford Bridge.

Juventus is expected to be his next destination as he has been in splendid form during his tenure with the Italian giants.

The move is expected to take place in the coming transfer window in January.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

If one has to take the form based struggles Morata has been facing since his arrival in the Premier League, it looks likely that he would like to move away from England and might consider joining the Old Lady where he had spent a reigning two years with a lot of goals.

Video

What's next?

Sarri's side would try to give a tough competition for EPL title against Liverpool and Manchester City. Olivier Giroud would continue to start for the Blues.

What happens with Morata? January transfer window would answer everything, hopefully.