Reports: Chelsea targeting Thiago Silva on free transfer to strengthen defence

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva has reportedly been offered to Chelsea, as Frank Lampard looks to improve the Blues' rearguard ahead of the new Premier League season.

The current captain of the French champions will leave Paris Saint-Germain after spending eight years in the French capital. Now, The Telegraph are reporting that the English capital and Stamford Bridge have emerged as a possible destination for him to play his football next season.

Silva's former club AC Milan and their Serie A rivals Fiorentina had been interested in taking the Brazilian back to Italy. Those talks have now been quashed with the PSG skipper making it clear that he would even take a wage cut in order to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season and are desperately looking for solutions to improve that awful defensive record. They have been linked with the likes of John Stones and Lewis Dunk, but Silva's experience could be a boost to the Chelsea rearguard.

The London club have already bought Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax. Lampard's side are currently negotiating with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz as well, but they also need to strengthen the defence.

Silva won seven Ligue 1 titles during his time with PSG, with the 2016-17 title win for Monaco denying him a clean sweep of titles during his time in France.

The Brazilian would add experience to Chelsea’s defence, which was plagued by inconsistency and awful individual errors last season. Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, and Fikayo Tomori were all played at centre-back last season, but there was no point at which Lampard could settle on one reliable partnership.

The Telegraph have reported that Silva’s current wages of £1.3million a month will not be matched by Chelsea, but that would not be a stumbling block to the deal being done.

“I have already said a lot of times before I wanted to, that I want to finish [my career] here in Europe,” Silva said this week.

“A decision was taken, now things are calm in my head. It will be in another club, but my heart will stay here.”

Silva's future should be decided soon after the Champions League final on Sunday night in Lisbon, the first in PSG's history.