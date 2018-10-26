×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Chelsea to face stiff competition from Juventus for 'new Pirlo'

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
189   //    26 Oct 2018, 13:37 IST

Will Chelsea get their man?
Will Chelsea get their man?

What's the rumour?

Under their new manager, Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea have had a promising start to the season and currently sit third on the Premier League table - just 2 points adrift of first-placed Manchester City.

However, with several teams staking a legitimate claim for the title, Sarri will have to reinforce his side with some new additions, and according to reports from The Sun, Chelsea are extremely interested in signing 18-year-old Sandro Tonali, who plays for Serie B side, Brescia.

In case you didn't know...

Tonali is an excellent playmaker, exhibiting astounding maturity for a player his age. He has risen to prominence as a result of his performances in Serie B, and has caught the attention of several Serie A giants like Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma, among others.

Maurizio Sarri has been monitoring the teenager for a while, with reports claiming that he wanted Tonali to join him at Napoli last season.

Due to his performances and playing style, Tonali has frequently been likened to Italian legend, Andrea Pirlo.

The heart of the matter

According to the aforementioned report, Juventus believe that they are currently leading the race for Tonali.

However, Sarri recently sent scouts to closely monitor the youngster and is expected to try and snatch him from under Juventus' nose in the January transfer window.

Valued at approximately £20 million, Tonali could see Juventus and Chelsea engage in a full-fledged battle for his signature in January.

Video: Sandro Tonali - The new Andrea Pirlo

Rumour Probability/Rating: 7/10

Tonali is undoubtedly an uber-talented footballer and has understandably begun to attract plenty of attention. At £20 million, he would be an excellent long-term investment for either side and it is likely that both, Chelsea and Juventus, will move for him.

What's next?

Juventus and Chelsea will have to wait until January to make any move for Tonali, but it will be extremely interesting to see who wins this particular battle in the end.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Juventus FC Football Andrea Pirlo EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Reports: Juventus to hijack Chelsea's move for midfielder
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea make contact with Juventus for star player
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea striker looks for January exit
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea interested in Juventus defender
RELATED STORY
5 alternatives to Gonzalo Higuain for Chelsea to look at
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues settle on £53 million deal...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus target Chelsea star in a 3-player swap...
RELATED STORY
5 Serie A players Maurizio Sarri could bring to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
4 players Chelsea failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Tomorrow BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Tomorrow WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us