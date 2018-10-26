Reports: Chelsea to face stiff competition from Juventus for 'new Pirlo'

Will Chelsea get their man?

What's the rumour?

Under their new manager, Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea have had a promising start to the season and currently sit third on the Premier League table - just 2 points adrift of first-placed Manchester City.

However, with several teams staking a legitimate claim for the title, Sarri will have to reinforce his side with some new additions, and according to reports from The Sun, Chelsea are extremely interested in signing 18-year-old Sandro Tonali, who plays for Serie B side, Brescia.

In case you didn't know...

Tonali is an excellent playmaker, exhibiting astounding maturity for a player his age. He has risen to prominence as a result of his performances in Serie B, and has caught the attention of several Serie A giants like Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma, among others.

Maurizio Sarri has been monitoring the teenager for a while, with reports claiming that he wanted Tonali to join him at Napoli last season.

Due to his performances and playing style, Tonali has frequently been likened to Italian legend, Andrea Pirlo.

The heart of the matter

According to the aforementioned report, Juventus believe that they are currently leading the race for Tonali.

However, Sarri recently sent scouts to closely monitor the youngster and is expected to try and snatch him from under Juventus' nose in the January transfer window.

Valued at approximately £20 million, Tonali could see Juventus and Chelsea engage in a full-fledged battle for his signature in January.

Video: Sandro Tonali - The new Andrea Pirlo

Rumour Probability/Rating: 7/10

Tonali is undoubtedly an uber-talented footballer and has understandably begun to attract plenty of attention. At £20 million, he would be an excellent long-term investment for either side and it is likely that both, Chelsea and Juventus, will move for him.

What's next?

Juventus and Chelsea will have to wait until January to make any move for Tonali, but it will be extremely interesting to see who wins this particular battle in the end.