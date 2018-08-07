Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Chelsea to pay a record-breaking fee for La Liga heavyweight

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
8.97K   //    07 Aug 2018, 10:00 IST

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory
Chelsea FC v Perth Glory

What's the story?

According to several reports, Real Madrid are closing in on their long-held target Thibaut Courtois, who could make a switch from Chelsea to Los Blancos before the transfer window closes, with only one year left on his contract with the Blues.

And if the deal gets over the line, Chelsea will have to find an able replacement for the Belgian ace who can man their posts in the upcoming season. As per Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea have identified Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as an apt alternative to Courtois and are ready to trigger his €100m (£89.3m) release clause before the Thursday's deadline, which could make him the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time.

In case you didn't know...

By virtue of his consistent showings for Los Colchoneros in the seasons gone by, Jan Oblak has become one the best shot-stoppers in world football. As a result, he has caught the eye of a number of top-notch European clubs, but Atletico Madrid have somehow managed to ward off interest courtesy of his eye-watering valuation.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have tried their level best in the ongoing transfer market to stave off Thibaut Courtois' exit from Stamford Bridge but the move appears to be in the offing as the 26-year-old is keen to join his children at the Spanish capital.

Consequently, Chelsea have been linked with several top-quality goalkeepers, but no deal has been materialized yet.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Mundo Deportivo is not a very reliable source in terms of transfer news and with the transfer window coming to an end on 9 August this year, Chelsea will have a hard time to prise Oblak away from Wanda Metropolitano.

Video:


What's next?

Jan Oblak will be the player between the sticks for Atletico Madrid next season in all likelihood, and the Blues should turn their mind to another first-rate net-minder.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Atletico Madrid Football Thibaut Courtois Jan Oblak EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Report: Chelsea Star on Atletico Madrid's Radar
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Star rejects Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
4 defenders Chelsea should target
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
Five of the most tactically astute managers in the world
RELATED STORY
Jan Oblak: 4 Possible Destinations if he Leaves Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
Greatest La Liga XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us