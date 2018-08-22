Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Chelsea to reject offers for star player

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
1.86K   //    22 Aug 2018, 10:29 IST

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri

What's the rumour?

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are unwilling to listen to offers for the left-back Marcos Alonso.

According to the report, Atletico Madrid are interested in bringing him back to Spain.

The report also suggests that Chelsea are looking to retain the player who has been an integral part of their squad at Stamford Bridge.

In case you didn't know...

In the last few days, Alonso has been heavily linked with a move back to Spain before the end of the Spanish transfer window. Real Madrid and Atletico have emerged as the two main competitors for the Spanish left-back.

Since yesterday, Atletico Madrid were in pole position to secure the signature of Alonso.

The heart of the matter

Having been bought by Chelsea for £24m in 2016 from Florentina, Alonso has become a consistent starter for them in these two years. He has also gradually developed into one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

His work ethics both while defending and attacking are praise-worthy. Being tall, he is also a danger to the opposition from corners.

Alonso has got good pace, likes to run down the flank, has the ability to whip the perfect cross into the box and has an amazing knack for scoring crucial goals for Chelsea in big matches. He also has a stunning left foot using which he has scored wonderful goals from free-kicks in these past two years.

Hence, Alonso has emerged as a top target for Spanish clubs in this transfer window.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

The Daily Mail is a reliable online publication and hence this report might prove to be true at the end of the transfer window. Being one of their best players, it is highly unlikely that Chelsea will sell Alonso in the near future.

What's next?

According to these reports, Alonso will remain a Chelsea player for this season.

