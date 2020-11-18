According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are considering a controversial swap deal that would see former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen join Arsenal and Granit Xhaka make the switch to the San Siro.

The newspaper has claimed that Christian Eriksen is eager to return to the Premier League after less than a year at Inter Milan. Eriksen has been unable to impress Inter manager Antonio Conte enough to warrant a regular place in the starting XI and is now keen to leave the club.

In 2014, Eriksen joined Tottenham and was named the club's Player of the Year in his debut season. During his seven years at the club, he was also named the club's Player of the Year in the 2016–17 season and was included in the 2017–18 PFA Team of the Year.

In the 2018–19 season, Christian Eriksen became only the second player after David Beckham to record 10+ assists in four successive Premier League seasons and was a key member of the side that reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

With Eriksen's contract with Tottenham set to expire in six months, the North London club chose to cash in on the Dane and sold him to Inter Milan for just €17 million in January of 2020. Eriksen has, however, been unable to settle in Italy, making 22 appearances for Inter Milan in which scored just one goal.

Arsenal have been offered the chance to swap Granit Xhaka for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to Corriere dello Sport 👀 pic.twitter.com/mh4bGxrXpy — Goal (@goal) November 17, 2020

Inter Milan are open to letting Christian Eriksen leave but are keen on negotiating a swap deal with Arsenal for Granit Xhaka

Genoa CFC and Fc Internazionale - Serie A

Eriksen penned a four-and-a-half year deal with Inter Milan, which means that the Nerazzuri can make a sizeable profit if they sell him. Inter Milan are, however, keen to sign a replacement for Eriksen when they sell them, which is why they are considering the possibility of negotiating a swap deal.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is the player that Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in signing. Xhaka has seen his playing time plummet since Arsenal signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are rumored to be interested in ending his Arsenal sojourn.

The possibility of Eriksen joining his former club Tottenham's bitter rivals Arsenal however, seems quite unlikely. For this reason, Inter Milan are reportedly ready to offer Eriksen to Manchester United in return for either Fred of Nemanja Matic, or could use him as a makeweight in a deal to sign Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

Arsenal, unlike Manchester United and Chelsea, are on the lookout for a creative midfielder, after Mikel Arteta chose to freeze Mesut Ozil out of the Gunners squad for this season. Eriksen could be the final piece of the puzzle Arteta requires to make Arsenal contenders for a Champions League spot this season.