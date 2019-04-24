×
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo asks Juventus to sign six stars in the transfer window

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
75   //    24 Apr 2019, 08:13 IST
Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A
Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

What's the rumour?

According to the Spanish media outlet AS, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for six new signings, as Juventus prepare for their upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Since making his move from Real Madrid to Juventus last summer, Ronaldo has taken the Italian top flight by storm. The Portuguese talisman has racked up 19 goals and 8 assists for Juventus in the Serie A and helped the Bianconeri win their 8th consecutive Serie A title.

Despite a slow start, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also made his mark in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Ronaldo netted all the five goals for Juventus in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals but evidently, it was not enough for the Old Lady to reach the semi-finals.

There were rumours that Ronaldo might not finish his contract in Italy, but the Portuguese star dismissed those rumours.

In an interview with Sky Italia, Ronaldo said:

"It was a year of adaptation and it was a very good one. I feel happiness and joy because this team deserved to win the title because we were the best team this season."
"You can't always win, we tried everything we could but only one team can win the Champions League. Next year is another year and it is possible. I will 1,000 percent be at Juventus next season."

The heart of the matter

Juventus and Ronaldo realize that they need to bring reinforcements to fulfill their European dream, after getting knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-final stages.

According to the report, Ronaldo came up with a shortlist of six players which Juventus might look to secure in the upcoming summer transfer window. Ronaldo's opinions were asked along with Massimiliano Allegri's and the 34-year-old gave a list which includes two of his former teammates.

The six players are Raphael Varane, Isco, Joao Felix, Kostas Manolas, Tanguy Ndombele and Federico Chiesa. 

Rumor rating: 6/10

AS remains a reliable outlet and although it is likely that Juventus hierarchy wants change, securing the services of some of the stars might be improbable.

What's next?

Juventus will face Inter next in Serie A.

