Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo picked his next club before coronavirus lockdown

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus this summer, according to France Football. The report claims that the Portuguese star was not happy with the things going on at the Turin club.

France Football also added that Ronaldo had picked Paris Saint-Germain as his next club. The Ligue 1 side were reportedly the club he wanted to join as he was keen to link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

However, the coronavirus pandemic made him change his mind, and he has decided to remain at Juventus for another year. He confirmed his decision via an Instagram post that was captioned:

Happy to win the last two of the nine consecutive Serie A titles for Juventus! It seems easy but it isn't! Year after year with talent, dedication and hard work, you can achieve your goals and be better than before! Let's go for my third.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo want to leave Juventus?

According to France Football, Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy with Juventus' performances. He reportedly felt that they were not on par with him and was not willing to spend more time with players who did not have the same motivation.

The report claims that Ronaldo immediately looked for opportunities that would see him leave at the end of the season and found PSG as the ideal destination. He was determined to leave the Italian club and form a formidable trio with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

With Edinson Cavani leaving, PSG were also looking for a striker in their squad to challenge Mauro Icardi, and Ronaldo would have been welcomed with open arms.

However, this is not the first time Ronaldo has been linked with a move to PSG. Even during his time at Real Madrid, the Portuguese star was heavily linked with a switch for the French capital as he was 'sad' at the Santiago Bernabeu.

SPORT even went on to claim that PSG officials had contacted Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, and made it clear that they were interested in signing the former Manchester United star.

Nothing materialised, and now, it looks like another story of Ronaldo's desire to leave his current club seems to be doing the rounds.