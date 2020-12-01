Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is said to be appreciative of the interest he has received from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. The Austrian's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent, and the Blues are rumored to be plotting transfer talks.

David Alaba is facing a major dilemma after Bayern Munich decided to withdraw their earlier contract offer. The 28-year-old enters the final six months of his contract in January, and is, therefore, free to talk to any potential suitors.

Bayern Munich were reportedly keen to keep hold of Alaba but withdrew their offer after the player and his representatives were adjudged to have taken too long to respond. The European champions, however, insist that the matter is not closed and renegotiations could yet restart.

Davi Alaba has attracted interest from a number of Europe's elite club in recent weeks, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain said to be leading the race for his signature.

David Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi, is reportedly keen on establishing close relations with the Real Madrid hierarchy and has reportedly offered the player to the Spanish giants. However, The Sun claims that Premier League giants Chelsea are now leading the race for the Bayern Munich star.

David Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi has plans to talk to Chelsea in January about a move for the player, who hasn’t signed a new deal at Bayern.



He’s 28 (prime), can play CB and LB, and has won everything there is to win in European football. No brainer. pic.twitter.com/VS7JlE8Bky — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 27, 2020

Chelsea reportedly lead the race to sign Bayern Munich star David Alaba

FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Salzburg: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The reports claim an offer is being prepared for the January window, as both sides examine a potential pre-contract deal. The Sun further reports that David Alaba is encouraged by Lampard's interest in him, which puts Chelsea in pole position.

Chelsea spent more than £200 million on seven players in the summer, in a bid to strengthen their squad. The London club is aiming to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for this season's Premier League title.

Advertisement

The signing which arguably had the biggest effect on the club is Thiago Silva, who was signed on a free transfer after his contract with PSG expired at the end of last season. The Brazilian has added experience, solidity, and composure to Chelsea's defense.

Chelsea's backline has improved significantly in recent weeks, with the Blues conceding just two goals in their last nine games. Frank Lampard, however, believes there is still room for improvement and is keen to add David Alaba to his squad.

The Austrian is a versatile player who can slot in at center-back, left-back, as a winger, or in defensive midfield. Signing a top-quality player like David Alaba would prove to be a massive coup for Frank Lampard.