According to Sky Germany, David Alaba's camp will not be holding talks with Chelsea in the January transfer window, despite the defender's situation at Bayern Munich still not getting resolved.

David Alaba's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season, which means that he is free to begin negotiations with potential suitors in January.

The Bavarians reportedly pulled back their contract extension offer because David Alaba and his representatives took too much time to make a decision on the player's future. It now seems unlikely that Alaba will extend his stay with the European champions.

Alaba has been heavily linked with moves to Real Madrid and PSG in recent weeks. His agent Pini Zahavi has been eager to establish close ties with the Madrid hierarchy and has reportedly offered his client to the Spanish giants.

David Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi has plans to talk to Chelsea in January about a move for the player, who hasn’t signed a new deal at Bayern.



David Alaba's Bayern Munich future is up in the air amid interest from Chelsea

Chelsea are also rumoured to be interested in Alaba, as they looked to add more options in defense. But according to Sky Germany, Alaba's camp currently have 'no plans' to speak with Chelsea about a possible switch to Stamford Bridge.

The report also claims that Chelsea are not interested in signing Alaba, due to the impressive form of their new signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Silva joined Chelsea as a free agent in the summer after his contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.

The veteran defender has had an immediate impact on the Chelsea dressing room and the team's defense. One of the players he has had a massive effect on is new signing Ben Chilwell. Silva and Chilwell have formed a formidable partnership on the left side of Chelsea's defense.

Chelsea have conceded just two goals in their last nine outings, which have convinced Frank Lampard and the Chelsea board that they are heading in the right direction.

The Blues might be tempted to sign a defender as the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, and Emerson Palmieri continue to be linked with moves away from the club.

Sky Germany has also reported that it is 'difficult to imagine' Alaba extending his deal with Bayern, which means he will be lining up for a new club next season.

Alaba's father expressed his displeasure at the way Bayern approached his son when it came to contract negotiations between the two parties.

It will be interesting to see which club Alaba signs for either in January or at the end of the season. The Austrian is still only 28-years old and is at the peak of his powers. His versatility and experience make him one of the most sought-after players in the world.