According to Goal, Douglas Costa will join Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus before the transfer window closes.

The 30-year-old originally signed for Bayern Munich from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 before a loan spell in Turin two years later resulted in a permanent move to the Italian giants.

Douglas Costa had an impressive start to life at Turin after he joined Juventus on loan from Bayern Munich but has seen a dip in form since he made the permanent switch to the Bianconeri for a fee of €40 million. He has managed to score just four goals across two seasons for the Old Lady.

The Brazilian played 29 times for Juventus in the 2019-20 campaign and impressed whenever he was on the pitch, scoring three goals and registering seven assists.

Douglas Costa's 2019-20 season was, however, hampered by recurring injuries which forced him to miss 21 fixtures in total. He also spent a large amount of time away from the pitch during the 2018-19 season, in which he featured just 18 times in Serie A, missing four matches due to suspension and 16 because of injuries.

Douglas Costa is coming back to Bayern Munich! Total agreement reached with Juventus, here we go soon after Hudson-Odoi deal collapsed with Chelsea. Douglas Costa deal will be completed on loan as per @Sky_MaxB. 🔴 #transfers #Juve #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

Bayern Munich are eager to replace Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho by signing Douglas Costa

Juventus were reportedly keen on selling Douglas Costa but are now willing to send him on loan in the hopes that the 30-year-old can find some form in Bayern Munich, which will help drive up his price and allow the club to recoup a majority of the €40 million they spent to acquire him.

Douglas Costa enjoyed three brilliant seasons for Bayern Munich, during which he made 50 appearances in the Bundesliga and scored eight goals.

He played a key role in the Bavarians' three Bundesliga triumphs during his three-year stint at the club. His performances have attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Chinese Super League.

Bayern Munich have been keen to add options in attack this summer after Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic returned to their parent clubs following successful loan spells with the German giants.

Chelsea to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi as Bayern Munich agree transfer to bring Douglas Costa back from Juventus https://t.co/tJ81pWuT2z — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) October 4, 2020

Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi in recent weeks. However, with the Blues unwilling to part ways with Hudson-Odoi, the Bavarians have now shifted focus to their former star, Douglas Costa.

Douglas Costa will add much-needed experience to a youthful-looking Bayern Munich attack as last season's treble winners will look to retain all their titles this season.

Bayern Munich have had an up-and-down start to the 2020-21 season, after winning the DFL Supercup 3-2 against Borussia Dortmund and losing 4-1 to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.