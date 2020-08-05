EPL giants Arsenal will reportedly have to free up funds through outgoing transfers if they want to sign Chelsea star Willian. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Gunners must sell loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan if they want to acquire the services of experienced EPL winger WIllian.

The Armenian has a £180,000-a-week contract with Arsenal, who are now desperate to strike him off their hefty wage bill.

After what has been a successful loan spell with AS Roma, Mkhitaryan and his parent club may part ways. As per information from the aforementioned source, the EPL powerhouse and Roma have reached a preliminary agreement over a permanent deal for the midfielder.

Willian likely to pen a three-year deal at EPL's Arsenal

Former EPL midfielder Mkhitaryan has enjoyed a successful spell at AS Roma

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from fellow EPL club Manchester United in 2017, but only managed 58 appearances across a period of two seasons. In the same frame of time, he just managed eight EPL goals.

He has already matched his Arsenal goal-tally with Roma, having netted nine goals in 20 appearances this term.

His present loan deal with the Serie A side is worth £2.5 million, and both clubs are in talks to make it permanent.

Willian has refused another bid from Chelsea to extend his contract until June 2022. Still no agreement. Arsenal are now in talks with his representatives to sign him as a free agent - no bids from Barcelona at the moment. 🇧🇷 #AFC #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Arsenal have recently been linked with EPL rivals Chelsea's Willian, after his talks over an extension with the Blues stalled.

Recently, Willian refused to commit his immediate future to Chelsea due to his demands of a three-year contract.

The EPL side, owing to their policy of only providing short-term deals (mainly one year) to players above the age of 30, did not meet his request. As a result of the same, talks between the two parties stalled and Arsenal contacted Willian's entourage.

Although there is no agreement yet between the EPL giants and Willian, the Emirates Stadium is most likely to be his next destination. This is because Mikel Arteta's side are set to offer him exactly what he's demanding.

EPL side Arsenal are set to capitalise on the stalled talks between Chelsea and Willian

Following the FA Cup final between the two EPL clubs, Frank Lampard commented on Willian's situation and sa:

“It is his decision, I haven’t got that answer. I know the situation at the club’s end. I have a great relationship with Willian, but I don’t actually know what the decision is. If that happens over the next whatever days, as he said, then that would be good for me in either way. But it is his choice and I respect his choice."

Arsenal would ideally want to complete the signing of Willian for free. But they already have a handful of players on hefty salaries. Due to the financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, they'd want to offload them first before sanctioning any deal for Willian.

Whether having to sell Mkhitaryan is a compulsion for the EPL side or no, it would certainly be better for the midfielder as well as Arsenal on the financial side of things.

