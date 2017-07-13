Reports: European giants set to sign Chelsea and Real Madrid's top target

Chelsea and Real Madrid's top target is close to signing for the European giants for a fee in the region of 44.1 million.

AC Milan have been one of the busiest clubs so far in the transfer market and it looks like they are on the verge of completing probably their biggest signing of not only this transfer window but in recent years. According to Corriere dello Sport, the San Siro outfit are close to completing the shock signing of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci for a deal in the region of £44.1 million. However, the report adds that AC Milan want to include full-back Mattia de Sciglio in any deal for the transfer of the 30-year-old.

Not only that, only yesterday, Bonucci’s agent – Alessandro Lucci – confirmed in an interview that talks of Bonucci leaving the Turin outfit are already in progress. Speaking to SportItalia (via Metro), Lucci said: “We’re working on a sale.”

Bonucci has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world right now and was imperious in Juventus’ run to the UEFA Champions League final last season. The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid with Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane all believed to be long-term admirers of the Italian international.

Bonucci had forged an almost impregnable defensive pairing with Giorgio Chiellini in the last couple of seasons and played a pivotal role in Juventus dominating the Serie A for the last 5 years.

Bonucci was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last season but it didn’t materialize due to the 30-year-old’s unwillingness to leave Italy. Antonio Conte – who managed him during his time at the helm of Juventus – was also very keen in his services but had to look at other options after Bonucci made it clear that he will not leave his homeland.

Milan have already splurged close to €100m on signings so far in the transfer window as they aim to get back amongst the European Elite.

AC Milan may have signed some good players so far in the window but the capture of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus has to be amongst the best deals that they have completed in almost a decade if not more. The Italian surely has the required attributes to fire AC Milan into contention for not only the Scudetto but also top European honors. Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City will be left ruing the fate if and when the deal is finalized.