Reports : Former Premier League manager tipped for Paris-Saint Germain role

There are reports of a rife between Tuchel and sporting director Antero Henrique

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is, according to The Guardian set to join French giants Paris Saint Germain as the Sporting Director amid a row ensuing between current coach Thomas Tuchel and sporting director Antero Henrique.

Despite things looking bright for PSG in the domestic league, the director of football, Antero Henrique has been the subject of heavy pressure for months owing to the silent activity of the club during the summer transfer window.

Arsene Wenger, on the other hand, left the Emirates this summer, ending his 22-year career as the current longest-serving manager in the Premier League. He has been heavily linked with PSG for months and with reports of a feud brewing, this could be the Frenchman's chance for his first post-Arsenal gig.

Arsene Wenger has now been rumoured to be given the sporting director role at the French club but RMC reportedly believes that the former Arsenal boss could land a higher position, closer to that of chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The news comes amid reports of a feud between Thomas Tuchel and Antero Henrique.

A month-long rumour claims that Henrique and Tuchel have been in the middle of a feud after the club failed to sign any midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Tuchel wanted to bring N’Golo Kante to the club but the idea didn't materialize and he stayed at Chelsea.

The decision was even criticized by some PSG players.

Wenger holds the record for the most Premier League matches managed with Arsenal between 1996 and 2018.

He won another domestic title with Arsenal in 2001/02 before making history in the 2003/04 season when his team, now deemed as "The Invincibles" went unbeaten throughout the entire league campaign.

After joining Arsenal from AS Monaco, where he won the French League Championship in 1988, Wenger quickly adapted to English football and led the team to their first Premier League title in the 1997/98 season.

The Frenchman has won the most amount of FA cups (seven) and was voted Manager of the Year in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

PSG currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The club has scored 32 goals and conceded just six in the domestic league, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe topping the goal-scoring list.

While reports are rife that Wenger is closing in on the job, the appointment remains to be confirmed.