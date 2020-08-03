Reports: Former Juventus manager favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Inter Milan 

Antonio Conte's outburst after the final Inter Milan match of the Serie A season seems to have landed him in trouble again. The Italian took a shot at the club's management and claimed that he was not getting protected enough.

The former Chelsea manager is reportedly on the verge of being sacked right now as the club's board are not happy with his outburst. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Inter are considering Massimiliano Allegri as his replacement.

The former Juventus manager has been without a club since Maurizio Sarri replaced him at the Turin club. Allegri was heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United while some rumours of him moving to Spain to manage Real Madrid and Barcelona were also doing rounds.

Conte was brought in by Inter to get them back to winning ways but Juventus beat them to the Serie A title by a point. The 51-year-old manager still has a chance to deliver a piece of silverware in his first season at the San Siro as Inter Milan are still in the Europa League.

Antonio Conte hits out at Inter Milan management

Antonio Conte is not a man who hides his feelings well, and this was evident at Juventus and Chelsea as well. He took shots at the Chelsea management during his time at Stamford Bridge and claimed that they were not backing him.

Now, history has been repeated at Inter Milan as Conte recently claimed that he is not being backed by the Italian club's management. He said after the final match of the league season:

"Beginning of an era at Inter? Listen, this was a very tough year for me, even on a personal level. At the end of the year we'll all make our evaluations for what happens next season. At any possible opportunity, Inter was criticized, too much criticism & I don't like this. I don't like them criticizing my players & me.

I'll say it again, we'll make our evaluations at the end of the season. I saw lots of things said about us & me with little protection provided by the club. Am I staying at Inter? We need to focus on the present & recover energy for Europa League. This has not been an easy year for me.

Conte added:

When you want to win & reduce the gap with Juve you need to be strong on the pitch, but more importantly off the pitch. We need to speak with the President at the end but for right now he's in China.

I was brought here for a winning project, and at the end I will explain what didn't work for me this year. There are a lot of things I did not like. Zero protection for the players & coach (from the club). Absolutely zero.”