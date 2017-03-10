Reports: Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid to sign Premier League superstar

Real Madrid will face competition from Barcelona and Manchester City

Gareth Bale is reportedly a huge fan of Tottenham star Dele Alli

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have never been afraid of signing the best players in the world and now reports from Spanish daily Don Balon claim that Gareth Bale is desperate that Real Madrid sign Tottenham star Dele Alli. The youngster has been setting the Premier League on fire and is one of the best midfielders in world football at the moment.

However, a move for Dele Alli will not be so simple to complete as there are various reports of both Barcelona and Manchester City being interested in the 20-year-old midfielder.

In case you didn’t know...

Future galactico?

Tottenham paid just £5million to MK Dons in 2015 to secure Dele Alli’s services. It proved to be an inspired move by Spurs’ owner Daniel Levy, as the Englishman has quickly settled to become one of the best players in the Premier League.

Already blessed with good pace, stamina, technical skills and excellent vision, Dele Alli is considered to be one of the brightest young talents in world football.

Also read: Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 9th March 2017

The heart of the matter

Dele Alli is one of the most wanted youngsters in world football at the moment and Los Blancos could face some stiff competition from their arch rivals Barcelona and Premier League giants Manchester City. The youngster has a market price of £80 million and the All Whites will be forced to at least match that if they are to have any chance of signing him.

Also, Alli is a huge fan of manager Mauricio Pochettino and he could well decide to continue his development under the watchful eyes of the Argentine tactician. Gareth Bale, who has the experience of making the move from Tottenham to Madrid is confident that the 20-year-old attacking midfielder would be a perfect fit at Real Madrid.

What’s next?

Both Real Madrid and Tottenham will be keen to focus on the latter parts of the season and not slip up at the very end. While Real Madrid will be looking to claim the La Liga title after a gap of 5 years, Spurs will be looking to avoid mistakes from last season and finish the season strongly.

Also read: Dele Alli not worth as much as Gareth Bale, says Michel Salgado

Sportskeeda’s take

Dele Alli has been continuously linked with a move away from Tottenham and it only looks like a matter of time before the youngster decides to join one of Europe’s superpowers. With Gareth Bale having successfully made the move to the Bernabeu, Perez and Zidane might actually heed the Welshman’s words and bring another Tottenham superstar to the Santiago Bernabeu.