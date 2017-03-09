Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 9th March 2017

A quick roundup of the top transfer news from Europe

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 9th March 2017. A number of stories are doing the rounds in the papers today, and as always, we summarise the best ones worth your time in our roundup.

Today's biggest stories come from England and Spain as top clubs from both countries are looking to add reinforcements to their squads. Let's head straight in.

Bale wants Alli transfer

According to reports from Spain, Gareth Bale has asked the Real Madrid management to sign Tottenham's rising star Dele Alli. The Welshman wants the Englishman at the Bernabeu and reckons £80million will be enough to prise the youngster away from White Hart Lane.

Tottenham will be reluctant to sell their star young player, but a £80million bid will surely test their resolve. Real Madrid previously signed Bale from Spurs itself, so the clubs are known to be open to negotiations.

Verratti to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to listen to offers for the player, according to reports

According to reports from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have joined the race for Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfield deep lying playmaker Marco Verratti.

A number of top clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Manchester City are all rumoured to be interested in Verratti's signature, and United are the latest club to be linked with the midfielder.

The paper reports that United see him as a long-term replacement for the veteran Englishman Michael Carrick. Paris Saint-Germain are willing to listen to offers for the player, according to reports.

Paulo Dybala reportedly frustrated at Juventus with Real Madrid and Barcelona ready to pounce

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on the situation

According to reports from Italy, Juventus starlet Paulo Dybala is frustrated by the amount of time contract negotiations for a new deal are taking with the Turin club. The youngster is also apparently 'disgusted' by some of Massimo Allegri's recent decisions.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on the situation at the moment and could submit an offer for the youngster should contract talks stall for a longer time.

Manchester City to pursue Aubameyang seriously

Aubameyang's representatives have given City some encouragement regarding the transfer

Numerous sources in England claim that Manchester City are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The quick forward scored a hat-trick for Dortmund in their recent Champions League tie and is reportedly high on City's priority list.

Aubameyang's representatives have given City some encouragement regarding the transfer of the player and he could be on his way to the Etihad this summer.

Arsenal chairman speaks about Wenger as Ozil, Sanchez and Ox all likely to leave

Sanchez is widely expected to leave the club in summer

Arsenal's chairman Sir Chip Keswick has spoken about Arsene Wenger's future at the club following the Bayern Munich debacle. He said, “We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate. We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart."

"Arsène has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way,” he added.

While the Daily Telegraph suggests that the Gunners' star players, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxdale-Chamberlain are all looking to leave Arsenal this summer after being disillusioned by the club's poor performances. There will be more updates on this to come.