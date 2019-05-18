Reports: Griezmann's lawyer to meet with Barcelona officials to secure his move this weekend

What's the story?

Departing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is reportedly a few hours away from sealing an official agreement with Barcelona for a summer move.

The Frenchman's lawyer has been reported to have arranged a meeting with the club's officials this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this week, Griezmann announced that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, putting an end to his five-year association with the Spanish giants.

In a video announcement, the Frenchman said, "It has been five incredible years; thank you very much for everything, I take you in the heart. I wanted to tell the fans who have always given me a lot of love that I have taken the decision to leave, to see other things, to have other challenges."

"The truth is it has been difficult to take this route but it is what I feel I need and I would like to thank all of you for the love you have shown me during these five years."

The forward, who moved from Real Sociedad in 2014, has netted 94 goals during his stint with Los Rojiblancos and has won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with the club.

The heart of the matter

After reports circulated that Griezmann has agreed on personal terms with Barcelona, Marca has now claimed that the forward's lawyer Sevan Karian will meet the club's officials this weekend to seal the deal.

The publication also claims that the only thing that could stop the two parties from finalising an agreement is the Frenchman's recent criticisms and his reported five million euro pay cut at Camp Nou.

What's next?

While Griezmann appears to be heading to Barcelona at the moment, it would be interesting to see how this saga will unfold in the next few days. Meanwhile, the Frenchman will play his last game for Atletico Madrid against Levante later today.