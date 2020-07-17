Inter Milan and Juventus have set their sights on Mauricio Pochettino as per a report in The Telegraph. The publication claims that the manager is viewed as an 'attractive option' for the two Serie A giants.

Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri have reportedly not impressed at their respective clubs and the Italian giants are now looking to find suitable replacements for the duo. Both former Chelsea managers are fighting for the Serie A title and it is Sarri who is leading the way with Juventus right now.

However, the failure to land the Coppa Italia and the style of football Juventus are currently playing is the main talk among the fans and management. Maurizio Sarri has just been at the club for a year now but things do not look good for his future at the Allianz Stadium.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte was expected to deliver the title this season but he has not managed to get it done. The San Siro side are heavily investing in the squad and with Lautaro Martinez reportedly set to leave for a big price, their transfer budget might just increase a lot more.

Spurs sacked Mauricio Pochettino in November

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to make his return to management after he was sacked by Spurs last year

Mauricio Pochettino has been without a club since he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in November last year. The Argentine manager was replaced by Jose Mourinho but things have not gone well for Spurs this season.

The 2018-19 Champions League finalists did not get off to a good start this season and Spurs chairman, Dani Levy, took a bold step by sacking the manager who took the club to their highest point in recent history after just four months.

Mauricio Pochettino eyes Premier League job

Despite links to various clubs, Mauricio Pochettino is still looking for a job in the Premier League. The Argentine has his heart set on a return to Spurs but knows that it would not be possible right now.

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino said:

“Of course we love England, and the Premier League. We feel very good here. We are still living here in London. I am not going to change my feelings now because I am not involved in the Premier League at this moment.”

“I still think the Premier League is the best league in the world. We enjoy it a lot. Of course, it’s one of the options. Of course, it can be my priority but I am not closed to move to a different country. It’s going to be difficult to leave this country - but not impossible.”