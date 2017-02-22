Reports: Ivan Rakitic agrees contract extension

The deal should be made official within a few weeks.

Rakitic has reportedly signed on an contract extension at the Catalan club

What’s the story?

According to various reports, FC Barcelona have finally reached a deal with Ivan Rakitic, which sees his current contract extend to the 2020-21 season. There were speculations about his future at Barcelona after the club signed both Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez.

Despite a dip in form over the last few months, which saw Andre Gomes being picked instead of the Croatian by Luis Enrique, Rakitic has now come to an understanding with the club. This new long-term deal also puts an end to the rumours linking the Croatian with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus.

The deal should be made official within a few weeks. In an interview, Rakitic said, “I am looking forward to sitting down with the club officials, I want to renew my contract and stay here for many years.” He further added, “The trust with the manager and the people of the club remains, nothing has changed.”

In case you didn’t know...

With Rakitic’s previous deal expiring on June 30th, 2019, it would have made the midfielder a prime target for top European clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and even El Clasico rivals Real Madrid. He joined Barcelona in 2014 for a fee of €18 million, after impressing with Sevilla for over three seasons, even becoming the Sevilla’s captain and their main central midfielder.

Also Read: Ivan Rakitic opens up about parties at Barcelona and Lionel Messi's lifestyle

The Heart of the matter

Ivan Rakitic quickly adapted to Barcelona’s style of play since his arrival and formed an impressive partnership with both Andre Iniesta and Sergio Busquets. The Croatian midfielder has done brilliantly and has slowly turned into a world class option at central midfield. His efforts were rewarded as Barcelona won the treble in his first season and then the La Liga and the Copa Del Ray last season.

His future, however, came under scrutiny after Barcelona decided to add depth to their squad bringing in both Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez. It was after that, the rumours about his move away from Camp Nou started making the rounds. However, with this new four-year deal and an increase in his salary, Rakitic who’s currently 28 years old, will be playing for Barcelona well into his thirties.

What’s next?

Barcelona’s battle to tie down top players with contract extensions may be coming to an end, with only two major players left on the negotiating table.While’s Iniesta’s reasons are unknown, Messi simply wants to become the highest-paid player in the world.

Also Read: What has gone wrong at Barcelona?

Sportskeeda’s take

Ivan Rakitic is a world class midfielder and remains a great foil for Iniesta’s quick feet in possession and brings out the best in the Barcelona midfield. However, the central midfielder also manages to bring his share of vision to the attack and Barcelona will be benefit from his long-term deal.