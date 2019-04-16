Reports: Juventus ahead in the race to sign €120M rated Real Madrid target who is keen to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the story?

According to a report from the Spanish media outlet AS, Juventus are well ahead in the race to secure the services of Benfica superstar Joao Felix.

Real Madrid and both Manchester clubs are interested but Felix is keen to play with Ronaldo and both share the same agent, Jorge Mendes, who is influencing the deal.

In case you didn't know...

Joao Felix is one of the hottest talents who is experiencing a meteoric rise to fame due to his caliber. With 16 goals and 9 assists for Benfica in all competitions, Felix has shown that he can justify his potential. Felix's hat-trick against Frankfurt in the Europa League to help Benfica win 4-2 caught the attention of a number of suitors, who were present to scout him.

The 19-year-old Portuguese has been nicknamed 'Hurricane Felix' and has been touted as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benfica are reluctant to let their asset go and raised his release clause to €120 million last year with a new contract. The Portuguese side is trying to increase its crown jewels release clause to €200 million with a new contract.

The heart of the matter

Despite Benfica trying to hold on to their asset, Felix will probably leave for a top European side this summer, with his agent urging him to stop contract renewal talks with Benfica.

Juventus push to front of the queue for João Félix: https://t.co/rDGsKBToMn pic.twitter.com/NF1rpPBGqO — AS English (@English_AS) April 15, 2019

According to the reports, Felix and his agent will open talks with Juventus who are dreaming of a partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Felix, with the player keen to play alongside his compatriot.

Mendes himself brought Ronaldo and Cancelo to Juventus and the relationship between him and the Bianconeri is why Juventus are ahead in the race.

Rumour rating: 6/10

AS remains a trusted outlet and there are already multiple reports claiming that top clubs across Europe are after the Portuguese sensation.

What's next?

Felix is set to play a part when Benfica face Frankfurt in the Europa League this week.

