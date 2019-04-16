×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reports: Juventus ahead in the race to sign €120M rated Real Madrid target who is keen to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
434   //    16 Apr 2019, 09:07 IST
Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the story?

According to a report from the Spanish media outlet AS, Juventus are well ahead in the race to secure the services of Benfica superstar Joao Felix.

Real Madrid and both Manchester clubs are interested but Felix is keen to play with Ronaldo and both share the same agent, Jorge Mendes, who is influencing the deal.

In case you didn't know...

Joao Felix is one of the hottest talents who is experiencing a meteoric rise to fame due to his caliber. With 16 goals and 9 assists for Benfica in all competitions, Felix has shown that he can justify his potential. Felix's hat-trick against Frankfurt in the Europa League to help Benfica win 4-2 caught the attention of a number of suitors, who were present to scout him.

The 19-year-old Portuguese has been nicknamed 'Hurricane Felix' and has been touted as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benfica are reluctant to let their asset go and raised his release clause to €120 million last year with a new contract. The Portuguese side is trying to increase its crown jewels release clause to €200 million with a new contract.

The heart of the matter

Despite Benfica trying to hold on to their asset, Felix will probably leave for a top European side this summer, with his agent urging him to stop contract renewal talks with Benfica.

According to the reports, Felix and his agent will open talks with Juventus who are dreaming of a partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Felix, with the player keen to play alongside his compatriot.

Mendes himself brought Ronaldo and Cancelo to Juventus and the relationship between him and the Bianconeri is why Juventus are ahead in the race.

Advertisement

Rumour rating: 6/10

AS remains a trusted outlet and there are already multiple reports claiming that top clubs across Europe are after the Portuguese sensation.

What's next?

Felix is set to play a part when Benfica face Frankfurt in the Europa League this week.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Reports: Juventus favourites to sign Real Madrid midfielder
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo asks former Real Madrid teammate to join Juventus
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus willing to sell Real Madrid target to sign sensational forward
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with Real Madrid ace playmaker
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo want Juventus to replace PSG target with Real Madrid star, Former Premier League manager demands record salary from Inter and more Serie A news: 10 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus join Inter Milan in the race to sign Real Madrid superstar
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - the phenomenon separating the fates of Juventus and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest athlete in hisory
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €80m superstar at Juventus, Zidane wants to sign €50m Milan target and more Serie A news: 14 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
FT SPA JUV
2 - 1
 SPAL vs Juventus
FT ROM UDI
1 - 0
 Roma vs Udinese
FT MIL LAZ
1 - 0
 Milan vs Lazio
FT TOR CAG
1 - 1
 Torino vs Cagliari
FT FIO BOL
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Bologna
FT SAM GEN
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Genoa
FT SAS PAR
0 - 0
 Sassuolo vs Parma
FT CHI NAP
1 - 3
 Chievo vs Napoli
FT FRO INT
1 - 3
 Frosinone vs Internazionale
FT ATA EMP
0 - 0
 Atalanta vs Empoli
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us