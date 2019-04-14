×
Reports: Juventus and Manchester United in pursuit of wantaway Serie A striker but he will wait for Real Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
55   //    14 Apr 2019, 19:22 IST
Genoa CFC v FC Internazionale - Serie A

What's the rumour?

According to a report from the Spanish media outlet AS, wantaway Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is wanted by Juventus, Napoli and Manchester United.

The striker's dream move is to Real Madrid despite being not the top priority of Spanish giants but Icardi will wait for an offer from Spanish giants.

In case you didn't know...

Icardi and his representatives have been on a heated battle off the pitch for months before featuring for the Serie A giants against Genoa. The Argentine striker was stripped off Inter's captaincy in February and did not feature for Inter for around two months. The reason being Icardi's reluctance to sign the new contract and extend his stay with inter. It is Icardi's sixth season with inter since his arrival from Sampordia in 2013 and he has proven himself to be an asset for the Serie A giants.

Even after missing months due to the contract face-off, Icardi has scored 16 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions. The Nerazzurri will end another season with a major silverware as they are out of the Champions League, Coppa Italia and are 27 points behind leaders Juventus in the Serie A.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Icardi won't sign a contract extension with Inter and decided to move on from on the club. Icardi's dream move will be Real Madrid but Juventus, Napoli and Manchester United are all interested to secure his services.

The 26-year-old striker will cost around €60 million as his contract with Inter will expire in 2021. Real Madrid rates the Argentine striker highly but Icardi are not their priority. The Bianconeri are favourites to land the striker but Manchester United and Napoli can come with significant offers.

Rumour rating: 6/10

While there is no doubt that Icardi can be an asset for any team, it remains to be seen which club he chooses as his next destination.

What's next?

Inter will face Frosinone away next in the Serie A.

