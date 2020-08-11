Newly-appointed Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has identified former Real Madrid and Bianconeri striker Alvaro Morata as a replacement for the outgoing Gonzalo Higuain, as per reports.

The Argentine striker is widely expected to depart as a result of an underwhelming couple of seasons in Turin. After two unsuccessful loan spells at Chelsea and AC Milan, the ageing Higuain is set to be offloaded by the Italian champions ahead of next season.

That would leave star striker Cristiano Ronaldo as the only reliable option at centre-forward, due to which Juve are set to dip into the market for a striker. If reports are to be believed, Morata is their next target.

Juventus keen on ex-Real Madrid striker Morata as Higuain replacement

Pirlo played alongside Morata in 2014/15

As per Italian outlet SportItalia (via Mail), Juventus have identified Alvaro Morata as an ideal target for the upcoming season. The report states that Pirlo earmarked the Spaniard as the player to take Higuain's spot in the squad.

The Italian legend played alongside a young Morata during their memorable 2014/15 season which saw Juventus win the domestic double. The Bianconeri ultimately emerged on the losing end of a hammering from Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final as well.

The former Real Madrid star is said to have left a good account of himself during his spell with Pirlo, who now hopes to bring him back to Turin.

Morata scored for Juventus in their UCL final against Barcelona

Morata, who came through the Real Madrid youth academy, spent two years on loan at Juventus between 2014 and 2016. After what was a definitively successful adventure in Italy, he returned to Real Madrid and played second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

The Spaniard won LaLiga Santander and the UCL as well in 2016/17, after which he was sold to English giants Chelsea. Morata got off to a flying start at Stamford Bridge, but eventually faded away after failing to score goals for extended periods. He was sent back to Spain initially on loan with an obligation to purchase. Morata joined Madrid's city rivals Atleti, where he currently still plies his trade.

15 - Alvaro Morata scored 15 goals for Real Madrid in @LaLigaEN 2016/17, his best goal tally in a single top-flight season (La Liga, Serie A and Premier League). Return. pic.twitter.com/uRcgGomOdY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 28, 2019

Atleti are reportedly holding out for a sum close to the £58m they paid Chelsea for him, and are unlikely to accept any player swap deals for the ex-Real Madrid forward. The 27-year-old played 60 games for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 22 goals and setting up a further five for his teammates.

A return to Turin, where Morata enjoyed an auspicious time alongside the likes of Pirlo and Paulo Dybala, could be a wise move for all parties involved.

1 - Alvaro Morata has become the first ever player to score for both Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League. Impact. pic.twitter.com/8G4cAtn3RJ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 22, 2019

His expertise in holding up the ball could give Juventus' attack a different dimension, and he could benefit from playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo once again. His former Real Madrid teammate has been in smashing form this year, scoring 31 Serie A goals and shattering records at will.

It remains to be seen if Juventus and Atleti can come to an agreement for the Real Madrid youth product.

