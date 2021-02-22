Reports: Juventus drop out of race for Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga

Juventus have dropped their pursuit of well-documented Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga, as per reports from Calciomercato in Italy.

The Frenchman emerged onto the scene as one of the most impressive young midfielders in the world after his breakthrough season with Stade Rennais. The 18-year-old has also made his debut for France, becoming their youngest debutant in over a century.

Camavinga has caught the attention of several top clubs including the likes of Juventus and Manchester United, but Real Madrid are believed to view him as their priority target. Now, however, this report claims that Juventus are no longer interested in the highly-rated 18-year-old due to his high valuation.

1914 - Eduardo Camavinga (17 years & 303 days) is the youngest player to make his debut with France since Maurice Gastiger in February 1914 v Luxembourg (17 years & 128 days). Diamond 💎. pic.twitter.com/0XihIKI4dw — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2020

They claim that Rennes value him at a staggering €80m, which is too high a figure for a Bianconeri side already looking to cut their losses amidst a COVID-stricken market despite their admiration for the French prodigy. Juventus will shift their attention elsewhere as they seek to continue the rebuild job they've conducted so far under Andrea Pirlo.

The Italian has already made several changes to the side as he's sanctioned departures of the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Gonzalo Higuain, and other veteran names and is trying to build his side around younger players. Pirlo was pivotal in Juventus bringing former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata back to the Juventus Stadium after his departure in 2016.

Real Madrid are also in need of a revamp of their midfield, where Camavinga enters the fray. The legendary Real Madrid trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casermiro are all either nearing or on the other side of 30 years of age, due to which the Frenchman is a desired player for Zinedine Zidane in the long-run.

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

Calciomercato claiming that Camavinga is valued at €80m goes hand in hand with what British agent Jonathan Barnett had to say about his newly-signed client. Speaking on the interest in his talented midfielder, the super-agent name dropped Real Madrid as one of 'four or five' big clubs interested in signing him, of which Juventus could certainly be one as well.

Barnette explained;

"At the moment, he's [Eduardo Camavinga] a Rennes player. He likes Rennes and, at the moment, we haven't really taken to other clubs. It isn’t our position. Let’s see what happens later on, but he’s doing well in Rennes and that’s fine. Being the best midfielder in the world, that’s how I see his future, [with] a lot of medals and a lot of trophies."

The 71-year-old added on the Real Madrid and Juventus target,

"[Madrid are] a great club, a great club to play for. Eduardo will have a choice of a lot of clubs if Rennes decides to release him. They will be one of the four of five clubs in the world he might go to. Eduardo would love to play for a top club. Madrid are one of those top clubs in the world, so are Barcelona."

17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga was the only player to make 100+ tackles in the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season.



❍ 25 games

❍ 214 duels won

❍ 147 recoveries

❍ 105 tackles



And now Rennes have UCL football. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tsFlcEdqqL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 30, 2020

Barnett, who also represents Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, was also asked if he could cost in the region of €50m, to which he responded, "I would think so."

It remains to be seen where the highly-rated youngster ends up should Rennes decide to cash in on him.

