Reports: Juventus edge closer to agreeing deal for Roma striker Edin Dzeko

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has his work cut out for him this season

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 16 Sep 2020, 19:04 IST
Rumors
According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have agreed personal terms for Roma striker Edin Dzeko and have moved a step closer to securing his signature. The towering striker is interested in moving to the Bianconeri, but Roma will only sell him if they sort out a deal for Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik in the coming days.

Milik has a contract offer from Roma till the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen if he agrees a deal with the club in the coming days. Juventus, meanwhile, are expected to wait for the Polish star to make his mind, as they look to snap up Dzeko this summer.

Andrea Pirlo has been on the lookout for a striker since he took charge, with Gonzalo Higuain close to getting his Juventus contract terminated. The Argentine striker will reportedly join former teammate Blaise Matuidi at Inter Miami in the MLS, as he looks set to spend the twilight years of his career outside Europe.

Juventus look to move on swifty after Suarez deal breaks down

Edin Dzeko could become a Juventus player this month
Juventus, on the other hand, were linked with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez as a replacement for the outgoing Higuain. However, a deal for the Uruguayan hit a snag earlier this week, as the former Liverpool man failed to get a Italian citizenship. The Bianconeri have admitted that they are unlikely to sign Suarez this summer, due to which Dzeko has emerged as the top target.

The Bosnian striker is one of the most underrated players of his generation and has had fruitful stints with Wolfsburg and Manchester City before Roma. In Serie A, Dzeko has been a reliable goalscorer over the years and could be a decent short-term option for the club this summer.

The towering striker's Juventus move depends on Milik, who is yet to agree personal terms with Roma. Pirlo will look to get the deal sorted in the coming days, having spoken earlier this week about his need for a senior striker. The Italian is expected to be in the market for further reinforcements this summer, with American midfielder Weston McKennie the only major incoming in his time at the club so far.

Also Read: Juventus: Confirmed signings and departures in this transfer window so far

Published 16 Sep 2020, 19:04 IST
Serie A 2020-21 Juventus Football AS Roma Football Luis Suarez Edin Dzeko Juventus Transfer News
