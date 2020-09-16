According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have agreed personal terms for Roma striker Edin Dzeko and have moved a step closer to securing his signature. The towering striker is interested in moving to the Bianconeri, but Roma will only sell him if they sort out a deal for Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik in the coming days.

Milik has a contract offer from Roma till the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen if he agrees a deal with the club in the coming days. Juventus, meanwhile, are expected to wait for the Polish star to make his mind, as they look to snap up Dzeko this summer.

Talks progressing for Edin Dzeko from AS Roma to Juventus and Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli to AS Roma. The deal will be completed if Milik will agree personal terms with Roma [contract offered until 2025]. Dzeko already agreed personal terms with Juve 🚨 @SkySport #Juve #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2020

Andrea Pirlo has been on the lookout for a striker since he took charge, with Gonzalo Higuain close to getting his Juventus contract terminated. The Argentine striker will reportedly join former teammate Blaise Matuidi at Inter Miami in the MLS, as he looks set to spend the twilight years of his career outside Europe.

Juventus look to move on swifty after Suarez deal breaks down

Edin Dzeko could become a Juventus player this month

Juventus, on the other hand, were linked with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez as a replacement for the outgoing Higuain. However, a deal for the Uruguayan hit a snag earlier this week, as the former Liverpool man failed to get a Italian citizenship. The Bianconeri have admitted that they are unlikely to sign Suarez this summer, due to which Dzeko has emerged as the top target.

The Bosnian striker is one of the most underrated players of his generation and has had fruitful stints with Wolfsburg and Manchester City before Roma. In Serie A, Dzeko has been a reliable goalscorer over the years and could be a decent short-term option for the club this summer.

Luis Suarez won't sign for Juventus this summer as he cannot get Italian citizenship before the deadline to register for the Champions League, reports @gerardromero pic.twitter.com/jAKsyXOrsa — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2020

The towering striker's Juventus move depends on Milik, who is yet to agree personal terms with Roma. Pirlo will look to get the deal sorted in the coming days, having spoken earlier this week about his need for a senior striker. The Italian is expected to be in the market for further reinforcements this summer, with American midfielder Weston McKennie the only major incoming in his time at the club so far.

