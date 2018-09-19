Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Juventus eyeing a swoop for Real Madrid and Chelsea superstars

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
9.22K   //    19 Sep 2018, 13:09 IST

Ente
Alarming news for both the clubs

What's the rumour?

Having already secured the services of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, Juventus are determined to continue its spending spree with the aim to develop itself into one of Europe's major forces.

According to Italian website calciomercato.com (h/t AS), Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri wishes to further bolster his squad next year and has already spoken to the board with regard to his targets.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Serie A outfit is eyeing up a double move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Bernabeu team-mate Isco, who is atop their wish list, and Chelsea's N’Golo Kante for next year.

In case you didn't know...

Isco has played a pivotal role in Julen Lopetegui's plans so far this season and is highly regarded by his new manager, having already made 5 outings across all competitions.

As for N’Golo Kante, he is also the linchpin of Chelsea's squad under Maurizio Sarri, who has awarded him a different type of role in his midfield since he took charge at Stamford Bridge. The 27-year-old was heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain this past summer but the Pensioners refused to let go of their star player.

The heart of the matter

Juventus are keen on clinching the Champions League for the first time since 1996 which explains why they are anxious to build a first-rate squad packed with quality players around Cristiano Ronaldo.

Consequently, midfield is the area which they hope to improve before it's too late. The arrival of Isco would bring plenty of creativity and class in the final third while Kante's work-rate, box-to-box qualities and defensive contribution would also come in handy at the Allianz Stadium.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Both the players are treasured at their respective clubs which makes it tough for Juve to prise them away.

Video


What's next?

Juventus' exceptional performance this season, particularly in the Champions League, might ease their pursuit next summer.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Isco N'Golo Kante Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Reports: Real Madrid star joins Chelsea on a season-long...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus plotting a stunning swoop for Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea enquire about Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star to face penalty for forcing move to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star on loan
RELATED STORY
I wanted to join Chelsea, says former Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea slap £195 million price tag on Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar skips training amidst Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid reach agreement with Chelsea star...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
22 Sep FUL WAT 05:00 PM Fulham vs Watford
22 Sep BUR AFC 07:30 PM Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
22 Sep CAR MAN 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester City
22 Sep CRY NEW 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
22 Sep LEI HUD 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
22 Sep LIV SOU 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Southampton
22 Sep MAN WOL 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Sep BRI TOT 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham
23 Sep WES CHE 06:00 PM West Ham vs Chelsea
23 Sep ARS EVE 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us