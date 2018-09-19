Reports: Juventus eyeing a swoop for Real Madrid and Chelsea superstars

Alarming news for both the clubs

What's the rumour?

Having already secured the services of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, Juventus are determined to continue its spending spree with the aim to develop itself into one of Europe's major forces.

According to Italian website calciomercato.com (h/t AS), Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri wishes to further bolster his squad next year and has already spoken to the board with regard to his targets.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Serie A outfit is eyeing up a double move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Bernabeu team-mate Isco, who is atop their wish list, and Chelsea's N’Golo Kante for next year.

In case you didn't know...

Isco has played a pivotal role in Julen Lopetegui's plans so far this season and is highly regarded by his new manager, having already made 5 outings across all competitions.

As for N’Golo Kante, he is also the linchpin of Chelsea's squad under Maurizio Sarri, who has awarded him a different type of role in his midfield since he took charge at Stamford Bridge. The 27-year-old was heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain this past summer but the Pensioners refused to let go of their star player.

The heart of the matter

Juventus are keen on clinching the Champions League for the first time since 1996 which explains why they are anxious to build a first-rate squad packed with quality players around Cristiano Ronaldo.

Consequently, midfield is the area which they hope to improve before it's too late. The arrival of Isco would bring plenty of creativity and class in the final third while Kante's work-rate, box-to-box qualities and defensive contribution would also come in handy at the Allianz Stadium.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Both the players are treasured at their respective clubs which makes it tough for Juve to prise them away.

What's next?

Juventus' exceptional performance this season, particularly in the Champions League, might ease their pursuit next summer.