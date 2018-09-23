Reports: Juventus eyeing Manchester City star

Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League

What's the rumour?

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could find a new club soon. The Serie A champions Juventus are targeting the talented German winger and he could be their top priority in the next transfer window.

According to Goal.com, Juventus are interested in signing the City winger and he can certainly boost the formidable attack of Juventus.

In case you did not know...

The 22-year old winger is rated as one of the best young players in football today and his performance has been impressive for the Cityzens in the last two seasons.

Sane joined the English champions in 2016 and he has made 63 appearances for Manchester City. As a matter of fact, he has scored a total of 15 goals for the English club.

Manchester City won the Premier League title last season and Sane was definitely one of the instrumental players last season.

He had several noteworthy matches last season and he helped Pep Guardiola's side to reach a record hundred points in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Juventus rate Sane as the young Cristiano Ronaldo and there are plenty of reasons to compare him with the Portuguese Superstar.

Sane's pace is awe-inspiring and he has an impeccable dribbling skill. Additionally, he has a notable eye for the goal. He is adept at scoring as well as assisting goals.

Though Manchester City are having another excellent new season, Sane is not having a fruitful season.

The primary reason for Sane's downfall this season is the disagreement between him and the City manager Pep Guardiola. Sane has not been a regular starter for Manchester City this season and this is certainly not a good sign for a young player like Sane. Considering his immense talent, the winger needs more playing time to prove his worth in the squad.

Juventus might take an advantage of the rift between Sane and his manager Guardiola. The Serie A champions have a formidable attack and as they have players like Ronaldo, Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala.

Therefore, Sane's addition will make the Juventus attack prodigious. However, Sane's market price is £135 million and it will be interesting to see if Juventus can meet the asking price.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Sane might leave Manchester City but the interest from Juventus is not convincing. Sane has a massive asking price. It is doubtful if the Italian team can match the price. However, Juventus bought Ronaldo for a big price this summer.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see if Juventus will bid for Sane in the next transfer window. But as things stand it may be unlikely.