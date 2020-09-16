Juventus and AC Milan reportedly have the edge over newly-promoted Premier League club Leeds United in the race for Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul, as per reports.

The Argentine playmaker is in high demand after another impressive season in Serie A this year. The club are understood to set to allow De Paul to leave should they receive a suitable offer and it appears as though an exit could be on the cards this summer.

Leeds, managed by Argentine legend Marcelo Bielsa, are said to be interested in the Juventus target and could make a move for the €40m-star. However, they face stiff competition from Italy.

De Paul to stay in Serie A amidst Juventus, Leeds United interest

De Paul has been an instrumental figure for Udinese

As per Italian outlet Calciomercato, De Paul now hopes to remain in Italy this summer and join one of the elite clubs in the league.

The 26-year-old, who has the likes of Inter, AC Milan, Napoli, and Juventus chasing him, is also being targetted by Zenit St Petersburg this summer. The Russian champions have reportedly communicated their interest in signing the Udinese star but did not receive a positive response.

The report goes on to state that the player is 'waiting' for an offer from Juventus with the hope of joining the Italian champions. Even if a move to the Bianconeri does not materialise, a transfer within Italy appears likelier.

4 - Rodrigo de Paul has been involved in four goals in Udinese's last four away games in #SerieA (one goal, three assists). Ruler.#RomaUdinese — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 2, 2020

The 26-year-old has made 34 appearances in Serie A last year, and registered seven goals and six assists in this period.

This report is in contrast to what was reported by Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday when he claimed that De Paul was on his way to Leeds United.

The Juventus target responded to a fan account with a 'Yes' when asked whether he's moving to the Premier League. Romano reported that negotiations are underway between the two clubs and that Udinese want a figure of €40m.

De Paul has just deleted it... transfers news are not for social media 😏👀 #LUFC #transfers pic.twitter.com/U0LZcStZfi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

Juventus, on the other hand, are in for several midfielders in the market, including the likes of Thomas Partey, Houssem Aouar, and others. New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is set to oversee an extensive squad overhaul which has already seen like likes of Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, and Gonzalo Higuain depart from the club.

The Italians have already announced the departure of Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona and will be boosted by the arrival of Arthur from the Nou Camp. Elsewhere, Dejan Kulusevski has also returned to the Allianz Stadium after seeing out his loan spell at Parma and will undoubtedly be a great addition to Pirlo's side.

