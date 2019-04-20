×
Reports: Juventus have already made a list of possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
709   //    20 Apr 2019, 15:50 IST

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What’s the story?

Juventus’ exit from the Champions League at the hands of Ajax has caused stories of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club sooner than expected. And now, Le10Sport claim that Juventus are already lining up potential replacements should the former Real Madrid star leave.

In case you didn’t know…

Juventus drew the first leg of the quarter-final 1-1 at Johan Cruyff Arena against Ajax but the Dutch side beat the Old Lady 2-1 at Turin. This has caused rumours of Ronaldo leaving but Allegri came out to pour cold water on the reports.

"Ronaldo is the future of Juventus," he said at a press conference.

"He is an extraordinary player who has had a great season and he'll have a great one next year.

"He is relaxed, even though he is disappointed like we all are. We've exited a competition we thought we could win."

The heart of the matter

However, Juventus may still be making contingencies should the Portuguese decide to leave. According to the report, Juventus dream of Kylian Mbappe as the ultimate replacement for the Portuguese but also have Joao Felix, Mohamed Salah and Mauro Icardi on the radar.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Ronaldo is 34 years of age right now and it is only a matter of time before father time starts getting the better of him. As a result, it is only wise for the Old Lady to line up replacements as a player of his caliber leaving will always hurt a club if proper action is not taken (just ask Real Madrid).

What’s next?

Juventus only have to win another game in the league to win the Serie A. However, this season would still be considered a failure due to their early Champions League exit.

Tags:
Liverpool Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Liverpool Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
