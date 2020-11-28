Reports: Juventus keen on Manchester United star amidst lack of game time at Old Trafford

Italian champions Juventus are weighing up a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, as per reports from Italy.

The Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford from AFC Ajax in the summer but has, so far, failed to seal a spot for himself in Ole Gunner Solskjaer's starting XI. The 23-year-old has accumulated just 474 minutes of football this season but is yet to start even one game in the Premier League.

Juventus are looking to capitalise on his lack of involvement and are looking to tempt the Manchester United man with a potential deal in the summer on loan with an option to purchase.

Donny van de Beek has scored in back-to-back games for Netherlands for the first time.



⚽️ vs. Italy

⚽️ vs. Spain



Turning up against the big nations. 😉

Van de Beek started three games in the UEFA Champions League, and was part of the XI that dismantled Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir in the fourth round of UCL fixtures. It was arguably the Juventus target's best game in a Red Devils shirt, helping Manchester United assert their dominance in the middle with ease.

Another concern from Van de Beek's point of view will be regarding his minutes ahead of the UEFA Euros in 2021. He will need regular game time to seal his spot in Frank de Boer's preferred XI.

Juventus, who are also in need of midfield reinforcements as they seek to overhaul the squad, could be massively bolstered by Van de Beek's arrival should he choose to reunite with former teammate and compatriot Matthijs de Ligt. Juventus were also linked with him prior to his move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United urged to play Van de Beek more amidst Juventus rumours

Manchester United midfielder Van de Beek

Former Manchester United assistant Rene Maulesteen has urged current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play a consistent midfield to bring the best out of Van de Beek.

"Yesterday you could see again what a good player he [Donny van de Beek] is. I think he gave one ball away the whole of the game – one pass. He has played in that deeper position at Ajax and later on he went a bit more forward. He’s got a good eye for the little clever passes in behind and making those box runs."

No Man Utd player passed the ball to Bruno Fernandes more times against Istanbul Başakşehir than Donny van Beek



A look at his influence on the Man Utd shape. 👇

He added,

"If you keep constantly changing teams with two midfielders and two sitting players, you don’t really get the flow of players playing with each other and that might be one of the problems."

Van de Beek could possibly find himself in the starting XI for Manchester United against Southampton given the injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. It remains to be seen if the Netherlands international will indeed look for a move to Juventus should his situation at Old Trafford not change.

