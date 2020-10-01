According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have reopened talks with Lyon for Arsenal target Houssem Aouar. Juventus are looking to hijack Arsenal's move for Houssem Aouar as they seek to sign the midfielder who led Lyon to the semi-finals of the Champions League last year.

Arsenal have reportedly had an opening bid of €35 million for Houssem Aouar rejected by Lyon, with the French club seeking a bid in the range of €60 million. Arsenal have been chasing Aouar all summer, as they look to add a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to their line-up.

Arsenal have been strapped for cash this summer and have already spent €40 million on new signings. Arsenal have had to resort to signing players on loan or on a free transfer.

The North London club has, however, raised funds in recent weeks from the sales of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa for £20 million, and the reported sale of Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen for €13 million.

This will give Arsenal the funds they require to come up with a new and improved bid for Houssem Aouar, but they will need to be quick, as there are only 4 days left for the October 5 transfer deadline.

Juventus have now made a formal approach to sign Arsenal target Houssem Aouar from Lyon, according to RMC 👀 pic.twitter.com/XVUKZ4gV5T — Goal (@goal) September 29, 2020

Juventus are looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Houssem Aouar from Lyon

Manchester City v Lyon - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is looking to sign another top-quality midfielder this summer and have identified Houssem Aouar as the right man for the job. The contact between Juventus and Lyon reportedly happened within the last few days.

Houssem Aouar has sighted Zinedine Zidane as his footballing hero, and Juventus will be hoping the fact that Zidane played for Juventus, where he achieved plenty of success, will entice Aouar into making the switch to the Italian giants.

Advertisement

Juventus will face a race against time to sign Aouar, as the transfer deadline approaches. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was quoted in interview saying that Lyon will not entertain offers for their star players, such as Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay, after Friday, the 2nd of October.

Juventus have not made an offer for Houssem Aouar, but have contacted Lyon to enquire about his asking price.



(via @mohamedbouhafsi) pic.twitter.com/Ait9Zfb1Cn — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) September 29, 2020

Lyon have got off to a slow start this season, registering just six points from their opening five games in Ligue1 . Their slow start has been a cause for concern for president Aulas, who said that his Lyon players may not be performing at the desired level, because they are distracted by the attention they are receiving from foreign clubs.

Juventus and Arsenal will have their work cut out for them over the next few days as they both look to complete a deal for Houssem Aouar this summer.