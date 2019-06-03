×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reports: Juventus make huge offer for Matthijs de Ligt amid interest from Barcelona and Manchester United

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
155   //    03 Jun 2019, 20:21 IST
De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie
De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Juventus have made a sensational €75 million offer for Matthijs de Ligt in a bid to sign the player.

It is no secret that Barcelona are one of the favourite teams to land the highly rated Ajax star but Juventus along with Manchester United and Bayern Munich are proving to be competitors in the race to land him.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has enjoyed a sensational rise to fame, courtesy of top class performances in the 2018/19 campaign. The 19-year-old Dutch centre-back has been pivotal for Ajax and enjoyed a stellar season.

De Light helped Ajax win the domestic double this season and the Dutch side also enjoyed a majestic run in the Champions League. The Ajax prodigy proved his caliber by producing excellent performances against Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout stages of the competition.

It is rare for a player of his age to showcase superior defensive abilities. His composure and leadership skils have set him apart from the rest of his peers. At just 19, de Ligt has proven to be a capable leader and there is no doubt why he is leading Ajax at such a young age.

The heart of the matter

There are numerous top clubs who are battling to secure the services of the defender and Juventus have taken a massive step by offering a huge bid.

According to the report, the Italian club have made a €75 million bid for the Ajax star. Barcelona are also working hard to land the player and Juventus' huge bid might prove to be a major obstacle in the negotiations.

Barcelona are at an advantage because they have signed the defender's teammate, Frenkie de Jong. Both players are close and that could motivate the Ajax defender to join his former teammate at Nou Camp.

What's next?

De Ligt's next destination remains to be seen. Despite interests from multiple clubs, he could stay on at Ajax.

Tags:
Juventus Football Ajax Football Matthijs de Ligt Frenkie de Jong Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: In demand defender, Matthijs de Ligt could join Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Matthijs de Ligt comments on the speculated £350,000 per week salary offered to him by Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: The Catalan outfit is reluctant to match Man United's offer for Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt will either go to Barca or Juventus
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: De Ligt is “crazy” about signing for Barcelona, according to reports
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Ajax could cause another upset against Juventus
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus looking to hijack Barcelona top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: 'I don't know if I will join Frenkie de Jong', says Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
La Liga rumours:  Dutch prodigy agrees to arrive at Barcelona amid interest from Juventus
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Ajax vs Juventus Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us