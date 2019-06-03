Reports: Juventus make huge offer for Matthijs de Ligt amid interest from Barcelona and Manchester United

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Juventus have made a sensational €75 million offer for Matthijs de Ligt in a bid to sign the player.

It is no secret that Barcelona are one of the favourite teams to land the highly rated Ajax star but Juventus along with Manchester United and Bayern Munich are proving to be competitors in the race to land him.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has enjoyed a sensational rise to fame, courtesy of top class performances in the 2018/19 campaign. The 19-year-old Dutch centre-back has been pivotal for Ajax and enjoyed a stellar season.

De Light helped Ajax win the domestic double this season and the Dutch side also enjoyed a majestic run in the Champions League. The Ajax prodigy proved his caliber by producing excellent performances against Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout stages of the competition.

It is rare for a player of his age to showcase superior defensive abilities. His composure and leadership skils have set him apart from the rest of his peers. At just 19, de Ligt has proven to be a capable leader and there is no doubt why he is leading Ajax at such a young age.

The heart of the matter

There are numerous top clubs who are battling to secure the services of the defender and Juventus have taken a massive step by offering a huge bid.

According to the report, the Italian club have made a €75 million bid for the Ajax star. Barcelona are also working hard to land the player and Juventus' huge bid might prove to be a major obstacle in the negotiations.

Barcelona are at an advantage because they have signed the defender's teammate, Frenkie de Jong. Both players are close and that could motivate the Ajax defender to join his former teammate at Nou Camp.

What's next?

De Ligt's next destination remains to be seen. Despite interests from multiple clubs, he could stay on at Ajax.