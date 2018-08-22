Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Juventus midfielder signs new deal for the club

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
318   //    22 Aug 2018, 09:26 IST

Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A
Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

The speculation of Miralem Pjanic leaving Juventus finally came to end after he agreed on a new five-year deal with the club.

In case you didn't know...

According to Mirror, Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea was keen on signing midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Juventus. The midfielder himself dismissed that as he wasn't interested in leaving the club.

Spanish club Barcelona too was keen on signing the midfielder.

Miralem Pjanic

Pjanic is Bosnian midfielder who is playing for Juventus since 2016. The Bosnian midfielder is a regular starter for the club since the day he signed for Juventus. Pjanic is 28 years old and has helped Juventus win Serie and Coppa Italia in the previous two seasons.

In 28 games for Juventus in Serie A last season, Pjanic scored five goals and assisted eight which proves how important he can be to any club. Pjanic is known for his passing skills and intelligence. Pjanic had a pass success percentage of 90.2 and 84.2 in Serie A and Champions League respectively in 2017/18.

Strong points of the Bosnian midfielder are passing, through balls, long shots, and direct free kicks. The main weak point of Pjanic is finishing.


Juventus said,

"Since arriving prior to the 2016-17 season, Pjanic has become an increasingly integral part of the Bianconeri midfield," 

The video shows the quality of play that he brings to the club:

Whats next?

The only club trophy missing in Pjanic's cabinet is the Champions League.

Juventus signed the best player in the world 'Cristiano Ronaldo', Douglas Costa, Joao Cancelo, Leonardo Bonucci and Emre Can are few to name.

It will be a no surprise if Juventus wins the Champions League this season and midfielder can prove to be important in achieving it.


N.B: All the statistics are according to whoscored.com

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Chelsea Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Miralem Pjanic
Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An avid follower of Football, Cricket and WWE. I take a keen interest in other sports too.
