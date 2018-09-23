Reports: Juventus plotting move for Manchester City star

Leroy Sane(L) and Ilkay Gundogan(R)

What's the story?

Italian giants Juventus are planning a sensational swoop for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to Calciomercato. Andrea Agnelli supposedly wants a 'young version of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus' and reports suggest that the German has appeared as a possible candidate.

In case you didn't know...

Having helped Manchester City to a successful title-winning campaign last season with 10 goals and 15 assists, Sane's value skyrocketed to a staggering £135 million. He is now one of the hottest properties in English football, owing to his pace, skill, cutting edge and direct nature.

The heart of the matter

However, he was snubbed by Joachim Low prior to the World Cup and against many expectations, didn't start for Manchester City till their 5th game against Fulham. Prior to that game, he had only managed 30 minutes from four matches. Sane was not included in the squad that faced Newcastle either.

The 22-year-old is currently experiencing a rocky relationship with his manager, Pep Guardiola. And now, Juventus are looking to capitalize on the situation. The Turin-based club, however, lashed out £99 million for the signature of the poster boy of football, Cristiano Ronaldo, and might have to wait for a couple of years to recollect funds and attempt a move for Sane.

The explosive winger is still very young and hence, a wait of two-three years shouldn't bother Signora Omicidi too much right now.

Rumour rating/probability - 6/10

The source is highly credible for Serie A transfer news. However, Sane looks comfortable at the Etihad and has started to contribute to the present season's exploits. No one possibly would want to depart from Manchester City at the moment.

Video

Leroy Sane at his lethal best.

What's next?

Things can change quickly in football albeit and making a prediction about Sane's future right now would be inappropriate.

After the demolition of a hapless Cardiff City in the Premier League, the Cityzens begin their Carabao Cup defence against Oxford United, before hosting Brighton next weekend. Meanwhile, Juventus face-off against Frosinone in the Serie A.