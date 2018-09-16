Reports: Juventus ready to offer forward to Manchester United in swap deal for Paul Pogba

Another mega deal in the offing?

What's the rumour?

According to the Daily Mirror, Juventus will use Argentina superstar Dybala as a makeweight to try and convince Manchester United to part ways with Paul Pogba yet again. As noted in the report, the Old Lady are willing to offer the Red Devils £50 million along with their star player, Paulo Dybala, for Paul Pogba.

The British publication has also mentioned Chelsea's interest in the Argentina international, who is pondering over his options after seeing less playing time in Turin this season.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona had hoped to sign Paul Pogba this past summer but Manchester United were highly reluctant to let go of their star player, particularly following a tame transfer window. However, uncertainty still continues to loom over his future as several reports have emerged that claim the 25-year-old is not currently on good terms with Jose Mourinho.

The heart of the matter

Paulo Dybala has been on Juventus' books since joining from Palermo in 2015 and has enjoyed a stellar career with the Serie A outfit so far. However, he seems to have fallen down the pecking order this season having started just 1 of Juve’s 3 league outings, for a total of just 100 minutes on the pitch.

Consequently, La Joya might feel the need of a change of scenery and he will definitely not be short of potential suitors if he does feel so.

As for Paul Pogba, Manchester United's disappointing start to the 2018/19 season has seen him receive the brunt of criticism from pundits as well as fans. Besides, his agent, Mino Raiola, made a 'new club' claim lately, much to everyone's astonishment.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

Even though the idea of a swap deal seems far-fetched, the circumstantial evidence makes it a plausible option for all the parties involved.

What's next?

Any progress with regard to this topic will only be made once the transfer window opens in January next year.