Reports: Juventus set to bid for €30 million-rated Real Madrid star

Danilo would be a great addition to the Old Lady of Turin.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 22 Jun 2017, 20:10 IST

Allegri would be pleasantly happy with his arrival

What’s the story?

Dani Alves is all set to leave Serie A Champions Juventus after the club and the player mutually agreed to terminate his contract. The Bianconeri are reportedly set to the Brazilian with a compatriot of his.

According to AS, Real Madrid right-back Danilo could potentially fill the spot for Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

The Old Lady officials and Danilo’s representatives have already made contact with each other regarding the player’s situation.

In case you didn’t know...

Danilo

Danilo burst onto the scene when he made the move from Santos to Porto in 2012. He thrived in his full-back role for the Dragons as he helped them win the Portuguese League twice during his four-year spell. His form caught the eye of Los Blancos who landed him for around €31.5 million two years ago.

His time at Madrid hasn’t been the best. He has made just 17 league appearances as an understudy to Dani Carvajal, but his form has been rather poor. At one point, his below par perfomances even led a certain section of the Bernebeu into jeering him.

The heart of the matter

Spanish radio station El Larguero have reported that Real Madrid would ask for around €30 million for the 25-year-old. Juve are considering to buy the player on loan for a season with an option to buy him the following season.

Danilo hasn’t been complaining about his lack of playing time and has been happy in Spain. However, an offer from Juve, a club where his chances of starting games are a lot higher, would be hard to refuse.

The Bianconeri have put the negotiations of Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa on hold and have made replacing Dani Alves their first priority, with Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian being another option for them.

What’s next?

Real say that they have not received an offer for the Brazilian yet, and will agree to the party which offers the right price. Juve will be ready to splash the cash and bring the Brazilian to Turin.

Author’s take

With Carvajal and Marcelo ruling the flanks, a backup position could be frustrating for Danilo. Fabio Coentrao left on a loan deal to Sporting Lisbon for a similar reason. He may not be saying it now, but Danilo will be demanding more game time sooner or later. So, a move to Juve makes sense.