Reports: Juventus slap £60m price tag on Chelsea target

Can Chelsea finally get their man?

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 28 Jul 2017, 11:16 IST

Conte is keen on bringing the 26-year old to Chelsea

What's the story?

Juventus have set an asking price of £60m for Chelsea's target Alex Sandro, according to the Daily Star.

Sky Sports journalist, Dharmesh Sheth, also believes that Chelsea will have to cough up £60m for the 26-year old.

"They do remain interested in the Juventus left-back Alex Sandro. It's thought a bid of £60m would be required if Chelsea are to have any chance to sign Sandro," he said.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea's interest in Sandro is a long known fact. The Blues have been chasing the left-back since the start of the summer but so far, they have been unable to agree on a fee with the Italian giants regarding Sandro.

Chelsea were also interested in Juve's Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves along with Sandro.

Conte had stated that Chelsea are still in the market for improving their squad, and the Italian is looking to add four more players to the team before the summer transfer window closes.

Even if the deal does not happen, the Blues will continue to look for other options - and Ryan Bertrand is one of them.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian has been a long time target for Conte, who is looking to improve his squad before the start of the next season.

Chelsea were also looking at other options like Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo but Manchester City landed all the aforementioned players.

What's next?

Premier League champions have already broken their club record by signing Alvaro Morata for £59m from Real Madrid. And as things look, they might have to break it again if they want to sign Alex Sandro.

Chelsea may have already bought 4 players so far this summer - Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Morata - but they are still looking to bring in more ammunition.

The Italian manager is keen on increasing competition for places in the club, with Champions League returning back to Stamford Bridge, and he hopes to make Sandro his first choice on the left flank.

Author's take

Sandro will be a good addition to Conte's side. The Blues started slowly in the market but have acted swiftly in the last couple of weeks to sign four players. Even though Sandro started in Juve's pre-season match against PSG, Chelsea remain interested.